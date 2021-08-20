How Do You Fix No Service Issue on iPhone After Update? 5 Steps to Take to Resolve the Problem

Apple rolled out the iOS 14.7.1 update and some iPhone users have raised complaints after experiencing issues with their devices no longer connecting to their carrier or service providers.

If you are one of the afflicted iPhone users, read on to know you can fix the iPhone "No Service" problem until Apple rolls out a patch for it.

iPhone No Service Issue After Update

iPhone users have taken on official forums and on social media to express their frustrations of a problem they have been experiencing since updating their devices to the recent iOS 14.7.1.

According to Gadgets 360, the update was rolled out last month to fix the Apple Watch unlocking bug and a zero-day vulnerability. Unfortunately, while trying to fix those bugs, a few others cropped up. In particular, the "No Service" issue.

According to several iPhone users who have reported their problems to Apple's forums, they started experiencing network coverage problems on their iPhones after installing the latest iOS update.

This issue isn't exclusive to one model series, as owners of older iPhone models like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 have also reported problems just like owners of newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models.

Apple has responded to the forum reports with its support page specifically to address the issue. It is unknown yet whether or not they will roll out another iOS update to patch up the issue.

How Do You Fix No Service Issue on iPhone? 5 Steps to Take to Resolve the Problem

Here are some ways you can boot your iPhone back up to search and connect to a cellular network.

5. Check for a Carrier Settings Update

Apple suggests checking your phone's carrier settings to see and install any settings that do need updating. Ensuring that the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network, go to Settings > General > About. Users will be alerted if there are any updates for you to download. If an update is available, an option to update the carrier settings will be available.

4. Take out the SIM card

Using the small punch key or any blunt but thin object, take out the SIM tray and SIM and place it back in the phone. If the SIM card is damaged in any way or if you just transferred your SIM card from another device, contact your carrier so you can proceed to replace it or perform another remedy specific to your carrier.

3. Reset Network Settings

This will reset connections you've used before like Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Confirm the reset and see if the issue has been fixed.

2. Contact your Carrier

It might be a coincidence that your mobile service was lost after the update. Go check your carrier to see if there are any delays or disqualifications and how you can reconnect.

1. Contact Apple Support

Should the four previous fixes not work, it is best to contact Apple Support to further address the problem.

Do not attempt any fixes if you do not have the prior expertise or skills to perform the more extensive fixes. It is best to have experts do the more elaborate fixes as you might do more harm than good to you device.

