'Resident Evil Village' Patch Finally Fixes CPU Issues, ‘RE 4: Remake’ Release Possible This Week

"Resident Evil Village" players on Steam are getting a performance patch on August 24. Some have experienced problems in launching the game and this update aims to fix that.

Meanwhile, "Resident Evil 4" fans are speculating a remake is on the way with Capcom's cryptic tweet. Is an announcement finally going to drop?

'Resident Evil Village' Patch Finally Fixes CPU Issues

In a tweet dated August 20, "Resident Evil" announced a second "Resident Evil Village" performance patch will be rolled out on Steam. The August 24 patch will be addressing the issue wherein certain CPUs were having difficulty launching the game. It will also feature minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes.

This is great news for players struggling with their CPU and GPU giving them issues, PC Gamer said. Multiple Reddit users have expressed their frustration in the "Resident Evil" subreddit before, mentioning different CPUs (but it is unknown whether the new patch specifically targeted those issues).

A second Resident Evil Village performance patch is releasing on Steam starting August 24th UTC. The patch addresses the following:



- Fixed an issue where certain CPUs were unable to launch the game

- Minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) August 20, 2021

Since its release, Capcom has been working on improving the PC performance of "Resident Evil Village." Reduced stuttering with the game's anti-piracy measures was first patched up in an earlier update, along with offering support for AMD's FSR upscaling technology.

The new patch comes in timely since fans are expecting a "Resident Evil Village" DLC, which was teased during Campcom's E3 show. Unfortunately, no release date has been confirmed yet. Capcom has promised fans, though, that "development has just started."

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam PC, and Stadia!

The village is waiting for you.

🌿 https://t.co/osfyYHJJIK pic.twitter.com/PccAMlrIfT — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 7, 2021

'Resident Evil 4: Remake' Release Possible This Week in Gamescom 2021

In an even more recent "Resident Evil" tweet, Capcom simply wrote: "4 Itchy. Tasty." Nothing else.

For some "Resident Evil" fans, they might recall "Itchy. Tasty." as an excerpt from the very first "Resident Evil" game. It was found in a diary entry of a man who was slowly turning into a zombie with those two words being the final ones written, Comicbook explained.

4

Itchy.

Tasty. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) August 22, 2021

As much as it could just be a "throwback" post to remind fans of how it all started, the timing of such a post didn't make much sense. The lack of an explanation on Capcom's end too made it more cryptic than it needed to be.

Fans believe it is related to a "Resident Evil 4: Remake" reveal because Capcom didn't need to tease the number "4" in the tweet unless it had to allude to the game.

With the timing of Gamescon just right around the corner, it isn't that hard to believe that "Resident Evil 4: Remake" will make its debut during Opening Night Live on August 25, Game Reactor said.

Capcom has already given the "Remake" treatment to the previous "Resident Evil" mainline games and fans believe it's high time for the fourth installment to receive the same. Fans have made it very clear they are hungry for a "Resident Evil 4: Remake" and it could be possible that Capcom has listened.

