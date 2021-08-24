2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Specs, Design, Price, Release Date: GM Scheduled to Debut New Car on October

General Motors is gearing up to unveil its newest Chevrolet Corvette Z06 this October. Possibly the best-sounding 'Vette yet, GM finally gave fans a first official look at the Z06. Here's what we know about the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Start the Countdown

In less than two months from now, General Motors will be introducing the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06.

Fans can mark October 26, 2021 on their calendars for the big reveal.

The Z06, according to Kelley Blue Book, is Corvette's ultra-high-performance version, with parts borrowed from Chevrolet's racing teams. A new generation of Corvette also meant a new Z06, a tradition that has been going on since 1963.

Chevrolet has released teaser videos, silhouettes, and sound bytes of the 2023 Corvette Z06 over the past few months but now with an official release date released, the company finally released an official photo of the car parked next to a Chevy C8. R racing car, Slash Gear said.

The Z06 was "under wraps'" though, literally, as it donned a camouflage wrap.

The new video Chevy posted featured the Z06 Corvette prototype ripping through various race tracks like the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, Sarthe, France, and the Nürburgring in Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to debut Oct. 26

5.5-liter, DOHC engine could rev to 9,000 rpm.

345-section-width rubber in back and 275-section-width tires up front Michelin's mega-aggressive Pilot Sport Cup 2s. pic.twitter.com/wZrIShqELz — Zbigniew (@warjudo3) August 20, 2021

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Specs, Design, and Price

From the sound-byte released last month and the video recently posted, the high-revving sound of a V8 is hard to miss. Instead of the traditional rumble of an American V8, it was a bit tinnier, similar to that of a flat-plane crank of a McLaren or Ferrari.

Though the stock C8 Corvette has a 6.2-liter V8 powerful enough to produce 495 horsepower and has a 6,500 rpm deadline, rumors suggest the Z06 will be fitted with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8. That should be able to provide the new Corvette with enough power to pony up 617 of horsepower, spinning up to 9,500 rpm, said Slash Gear.

It is possible Chevy will stick to the 'Vette giving all the power to the rear wheels, with an updated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 2023 Z06 will have a more aerodynamic body and a larger spoiler as well. It should also be coming with wider and stickier tires. It is unsure whether or not GM will announce a matching convertible with the Z06, though.

Pricing has not been released yet either but the 2021 Corvette coupe does start at $69,298 and can go as high as $84,898 for the more high-end trim. This is before other performance or appearance options are added, Driving noted.

The current Stingray is one of the fastest-selling cars in America all year, Kelley Blue Book mentioned. Supplier problems have left the automaker struggling to keep up with the high demand and many have been sold even before they have left the factory.

This new Z06 could easily find itself in the "exclusive supercar" category, with demand requiring buyers to get on a waiting list.

