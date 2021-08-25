Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft Finally Makes Game Streaming Available on Consoles

Microsoft announced Cloud Gaming support for its Xbox consoles during their Gamescom 2021 Showcase. Players can now discover new games much easier. Find out more about the new feature.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Announced in Gamescom 2021 Xbox Showcase

Microsoft's Xbox Showcase in Gamescom 2021 did not really deliver anything that stood out, except for the announcement of Cloud Gaming support. Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players can expect to be able to use the Cloud Gaming feature later this holiday season, said Pure Xbox.

Cloud Gaming allows players to stream games from the cloud without needing to download the titles beforehand. According to Phil Spencer, this changed the way he discovers games.

Game streaming via the cloud has been supported by Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the past, Uber Gizmo noted, however, the feature was only available on smartphones, tablets, and PCs, and not on the actual Xbox consoles.

The gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream is LIVE.



Per ESRB, parts of the livestream are rated Mature 17+ and are unsuitable for children. #XboxGC https://t.co/rlzwycW8M5 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 24, 2021

The new service allows players to preview over 100 console games on the device already registered with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible controller, Xbox explained. Included in the membership, players can enjoy the console games they love, the people they want to play together with, on the devices they already have, all on the Xbox Game Pass app or on Xbox.com.

With regards to Xbox's backward compatibility, it has been really impressive, allowing next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X and Series S players to enjoy Xbox One games. Now, Xbox One gamers have a chance to enjoy the more recent releases on the Xbox Series X/s as well.

Games that are labeled cloud-compatible will have a cloud icon next to the games as well, for easy identification.

I've been using this and what I'm really getting a ton of value out of is browsing new @XboxGamePass console games, instantly trying a game via cloud and then deciding which games I'm going to download. Ease of browse/play has changed how I discover new games to play in a big way — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 24, 2021

How to Get Started with Xbox Cloud Gaming

For Xbox players interested in getting started with playing a game from the cloud, an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is required.

The player must also have a supported device, this could be a Windows 10 PC, an Apple or Android smartphone, or a tablet. A compatible controller that connects via Bluetooth or USB is also necessary but some select games can be played with Xbox touch controls. Wi-Fi or LTE data connection with at least 10Mbps down-speed is needed however some devices may require 10Mbps for the best quality.

Xbox noted that if the payer is on Xbox.com, a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari must be used.

To check if your device, controller, and browser can support Xbox Cloud Gaming, check out Xbox's Reddit post detailing all of that.

Gamescom 2021 is a three-day event starting from August 25 and ends on August 27. Streaming the event is free on Youtube via TheGameAwards. But if you are interested in winning prizes, receiving exclusive promo codes and discounts, and creating your personal watchlist with your Gamescom highlights, you can also register for free and receive a ticket to the event.

Open Night Live will officially kick off the event, presenting updates from industry leaders like Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Sega, Super Brothers, Raw Fury, and so many more.

