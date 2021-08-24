Gamescom 2021 Date, Full Schedule and Lineup, Games: How to Register, Get Prizes, Watch Live

Gamescom 2021 will cap the summer off with the latest and greatest in the gaming industry. Going completely digital, the three-day event will showcase new trailers, first look gameplay footage, and maybe even a few surprise reveals.

Find out how you can enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home.

Gamescom 202 Lineup: What to Expect

As the final gaming conference event of the summer season, this is the last chance fans get to see new trailers, gameplay footage, and even reveals firsthand. The industry's leading developers will be excited to share what they've been working on, letting fans in on the newest developments as well, Dote Sports said.

Gamescom's main event, Opening Night Live, will be a two-hour special showcasing 30 new games, according to Indian Express.Revealing the latest and greatest, fans will be able to know more about upcoming titles like "Far Cry 6," "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," "Death Stranding Director's Cut," "Battlefield 2042," "Call of Duty: Vanguard," and "Back 4 Blood," added Den of Geeks.

🕒 24 hours from now! 🕒



Here are some of the publishers who will be participating in @gamescom #OpeningNightLive tomorrow.



Hope to see you for the livestream as we celebrate all the amazing video games coming later this year and in the future!

Rumors are circulating among fans that Hideo Kojima, linked with blue Box Game Studios, could reveal "Abandoned," an upcoming survival game that fans believe is a secret new "Silent Hill" game.

Other titles rumored to make an appearance in the event is "The Witch Queen," hopefully with its next big expansion. Fans may be able to find out where Ninja Theory's "Sensua's Saga: Hellblade II" is, too.

Xbox could also take the time to show off more of "Halo Infinite" and "Forza Horizon 5" and some other games the company was not able to present in E3 2021.

The gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream is LIVE.



Per ESRB, parts of the livestream are rated Mature 17+ and are unsuitable for children.

Gamescom 2021 Schedule

The three-day Gamescom 2021 event will kick off with Opening Night Live on Wednesday morning. Check out the full schedule below.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

10:30 AM PST Opening Night Live Pre-Show

11:00 AM PST Opening Night LIve

1:00 PM PST IGN ONL After Show

Thursday, August 26, 2021

1:30 AM PST Gamescom Congress

3:00 AM PST Cosplay Village

8:30 AM PST Retro

🎉 Wednesday, celebrate what's next in video games with @gamescom Opening Night Live!



Here's the hype trailer I edited to get us geared up for Wednesday's 2-hour live show with 30+ games



Tune in 🕚 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST to see what we have in store for you 🙂

10:00 AM PST Gamescom Studio

11:30 AM PST Awesome Indies

1:00 PM PST Gamescom Studio

Friday, August 27, 2021

1:30 AM PST Gamescom Congress

3:00 AM PST Cosplay

4:00 AM PST Debatt(le) Royal

8:30 AM PST Retro

10:00 AM PST Gamescom Studio

12:00 PM PST Cosplay Contest

How to Watch Gamescom 2021 Online

To hop in on all the exciting announcements, reveals, and trailers, fans can officially stream Gamescom 2021 on YouTube via TheGameAwards.

However, if you want to get a chance to win prizes, receive exclusive promo codes and discounts, and create your personal watchlist with your Gamescom highlights, you can also register for free and receive a ticket to the event.

