Marvel ‘Spider-Man: Now Way Home’ Trailer: Best Twitter Reactions, Fan Theories and More!

With the release of the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, fans are going wild. The storyline introduces familiar villains from previous iterations of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood spider and sparks a lot of theories of how the Multiverse will manifest itself in the movie. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and fan theories on Twitter.

'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' Trailer

Mysterio may have died but he was still able to cause distress now that everyone knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Rumors are flying left and right. He is always under the public eye. And he is also the prime suspect for the pseudo hero's death.

Wishing for the peace and quiet as a high school student he once experienced living with a secret identity, he seeks Dr. Strange's help.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks record with 355.5M global views in 24 hours 📈



The previous record holder was 'Avengers: Endgame' with 289M views



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/fbj5t2RaCF) pic.twitter.com/NAcu0kMi54 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 25, 2021

With Dr. Strange casting the spell that would essentially wipe the memory of Spider-Man's real identity from their minds, Peter realizes his friends and girlfriend will forget it as well, not to mention his Aunt May. His rambling distracts Dr. Strange and catapults them to a warped reality.

peter and mj in spider-man: no way home pic.twitter.com/GpZ7z7pDA8 — best of tom holland (@archivstom) August 24, 2021

Fans got to see a few familiar faces as well. Returning for his role as Doc Ock, a villain from the original early 2000's "Spider-Man" films, ​​Alfred Molina. William Defoe as the Green Goblin is also making a comeback. A foe from "The Amazing Spider-Man" will be in the film as well, as Jamie Foxx returns as Electro.

Doc Ock and The Green Goblin jumping Spider-Man in No Way Home:#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/mAYPHedj7J — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) August 24, 2021

According to Molina, his appearance will pick up from the scene in 2004's "Spider-Man 2" wherein he sank in the East River with a nuclear reactor to save the city.

Spider-man No Way Home teaser is out and it’s FINALLY happening,. pic.twitter.com/pAvaAW4ETM — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) August 24, 2021

Fans React on Twitter, Theories on 'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' MCU Multiverse

With the introduction of the villains from previous "Spider-Man" franchises, fans are really leaning towards Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their version of Peter Parker. No official confirmation has been given but rumors are definitely flying, especially with some Redditors claiming the two actors will be shown in the second trailer.

For those of you who are wondering whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appears in the second trailer, this is the answer from the same leaker at Reddit that leaked the lines of Spider-Man No Way Home. 😊#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/nMJM2jSAff — Nero (@MSpector_JM) August 25, 2021

Everyone is really hoping that the three Spider-Men will share the big screen.

If Tobey and Andrew really appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will be the best day of the year for me. pic.twitter.com/VdSzZti5T8 — Matt (@TheGXBlack) August 24, 2021

i swear if i don’t see this in spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/AqpYLnoL21 — Mysterio (@notleyyalol) August 24, 2021

A few eagle-eyed fans noticed that "WandaVision" actually "teased" the trailer release date early on in the series.

THIS IS CRAZY! WandaVision predicted the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release date 😱 #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/Tokb3NuPL2 — IGN (@IGN) August 25, 2021

In terms of the Multiverse and the nexus events, some are going as far as to say Dr. Strange casting the spell lines up with the last scene of "Loki" and "WandaVision" with Sylvie killing He Who Remains and Wanda hearing her son's voice from the other side of the rip.

wandavision, loki and spider man: no way home messing with the multiverse at the same timepic.twitter.com/yGfzDkBWaP — ju (@harleivy) August 24, 2021

Fans also seem to enjoy Dr. Strange's comfortable getup with the hoodie, puffer jacket, and cape. Quite the fashion statement for the magical neurosurgeon.

Doctor Strange in Spider Man No Way Home starter pack pic.twitter.com/FZU0yq3TqS — Nᥲts (@nathsaucerbatch) August 24, 2021

But is he actually the main MCU timeline's Dr. Strange?

dr strange carelessly casting a dangerous spell AND messing it up when he’s usually super cautious is suspiciously out of character...what if the multiverse had already broken out before and it was dark doctor strange who cast the spell all along...? #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/5xM3Uc7nW0 — naomi 🧃 (@asgardianbucky) August 24, 2021

Marvel lovers have already marked December 17 on their calendars as the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film will be exclusively in theaters and it is unsure when it will make its way into Disney Plus for streaming.

Me and the homies pulling up to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home pic.twitter.com/NOrgsSWcLZ — E (@Alpha_Aguilera) August 24, 2021

Me responding to the little kids complaining that I shoved them out the way to see Spider-Man: No Way Home pic.twitter.com/wqW3fOReiO — EL SANTO 💎 (@Alm1ghtyJ) August 24, 2021

