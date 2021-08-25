Alexandrine Ford Culture

Marvel ‘Spider-Man: Now Way Home’ Trailer: Best Twitter Reactions, Fan Theories and More!
With the release of the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, fans are going wild. The storyline introduces familiar villains from previous iterations of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood spider and sparks a lot of theories of how the Multiverse will manifest itself in the movie. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and fan theories on Twitter.

'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' Trailer

Mysterio may have died but he was still able to cause distress now that everyone knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Rumors are flying left and right. He is always under the public eye. And he is also the prime suspect for the pseudo hero's death.

Wishing for the peace and quiet as a high school student he once experienced living with a secret identity, he seeks Dr. Strange's help.

With Dr. Strange casting the spell that would essentially wipe the memory of Spider-Man's real identity from their minds, Peter realizes his friends and girlfriend will forget it as well, not to mention his Aunt May. His rambling distracts Dr. Strange and catapults them to a warped reality.

Fans got to see a few familiar faces as well. Returning for his role as Doc Ock, a villain from the original early 2000's "Spider-Man" films, ​​Alfred Molina. William Defoe as the Green Goblin is also making a comeback. A foe from "The Amazing Spider-Man" will be in the film as well, as Jamie Foxx returns as Electro.

According to Molina, his appearance will pick up from the scene in 2004's "Spider-Man 2" wherein he sank in the East River with a nuclear reactor to save the city.

Fans React on Twitter, Theories on 'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' MCU Multiverse

With the introduction of the villains from previous "Spider-Man" franchises, fans are really leaning towards Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their version of Peter Parker. No official confirmation has been given but rumors are definitely flying, especially with some Redditors claiming the two actors will be shown in the second trailer.

Everyone is really hoping that the three Spider-Men will share the big screen.

A few eagle-eyed fans noticed that "WandaVision" actually "teased" the trailer release date early on in the series.

In terms of the Multiverse and the nexus events, some are going as far as to say Dr. Strange casting the spell lines up with the last scene of "Loki" and "WandaVision" with Sylvie killing He Who Remains and Wanda hearing her son's voice from the other side of the rip.

Fans also seem to enjoy Dr. Strange's comfortable getup with the hoodie, puffer jacket, and cape. Quite the fashion statement for the magical neurosurgeon.

But is he actually the main MCU timeline's Dr. Strange?

Marvel lovers have already marked December 17 on their calendars as the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film will be exclusively in theaters and it is unsure when it will make its way into Disney Plus for streaming.

