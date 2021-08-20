Marvel ‘Eternals’ Trailer Hypes Fans! Best Reactions, Memes, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden Appreciation Tweets

Marvel is going full steam ahead for Phase Four. After the Hollywood premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," it debuted the final trailer for "Eternals."

The three-minute video allowed fans to learn more about the new heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as answer the burning question fans have asked since its first teaser: "Why didn't they fight Thanos?"

Marvel 'Eternals' Final Trailer Gets Fans Hyped

Marvel dropped its final trailer for "Eternals" before it hits theaters. MCU fans were first introduced to the immortal heroes back in May. Apparently, they have been with the human civilization since they arrived 7,000 years ago.

Their only mission is to protect humans from the Deviants, the evil counterparts of the Eternals.

Kevin Feige adding the “From Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao” to the #Eternals trailer. pic.twitter.com/OalGnDypO2 — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@eternalwhitman) August 19, 2021

Directing the movie is the Oscar-winning director Chlow Zhao, per Cnet. Zhao's skills brought a whole new level of cinematic artistry and storytelling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its diverse characters and her signature natural-light landscapes.

Ever since the introduction of the Eternals, fans have been wondering where they all were when Thanos attacked and wiped out half of the entire universe.

When Sersi (Gemma Chan) was asked the question, the answer was so straightforward: it was not part of their mission. Again, their sole mission is to take down Deviants who are attacking Earth, never to interfere with human affairs, Gizmodo said.

That just shot down so many theory videos. The reason they couldn’t interfere is such a good fuckin reason LMFAOOOO — astraboy❤️‍🔥 (@theothom1) August 19, 2021

With "Black Widow" as a last good bye to Phase Three--and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" proving to be an incredible film ready to usher in the rest of the MCU into Phase Four--it would be interesting how "Eternals" fits into the grand scheme of the MCU timeline and multiverse.

Ok that new trailer for Eternals has me interested now — Original Ghostbuster (@JShakoor22) August 19, 2021

Marvel Fans Show Love For 'Eternals' Cast

Zhao wanted to cast and showcase diversity for her first MCU film, and fans are loving it.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) went off to be a Bollywood star as his version of "laying low" and if the rumors are correct, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new confirmed LGBTQ+ superhero.

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is the super-fast Eternal who is also deaf, and actress Salma Hayek thought her character Ajak would be that of an old, cast-aside character, not necessarily the Eternals' stoic and powerful leader who has the ability to heal. Zhao wanted to showcase the beauty of maturity.

All of Angelina Jolie's scene as Thena in Marvel's Eternals Official Trailer 💛💛💛



MISS ANGELINA JOLIE SERVED ONCE AGAIN WTFFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/wJKERMGFjA — jam (@joliesgem) August 19, 2021

There's also Sprite (Lia McHugh) who looks like a preteen but has lived on Earth for thousands of years like the other Eternals, Druig (Barry Keoghan) who can manipulate other people's thoughts, and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) who is the strongest warrior out of all the Eternals and extremely powerful.

IKARIS IN THE NEW ETERNALS TRAILER HAS ME SHAKING pic.twitter.com/5njzf2eV78 — reese (@sanctumloki) August 19, 2021

Fans have also shown great appreciation for Ikaris (Richard Madden) on Twitter. The funniest bit of the trailer would hands down be the Ikea table scene, where Ikaris prodded Phastos if his furniture was made of Vibranium, the same material the people of Wakanda use. Spoiler: it was not.

Angelina Jolie's Thena is also getting a lot of love, as the critically acclaimed actress shows her incredible command in every scene she is in.

angelina jolie as thena in eternals (2021) trailer teaser fancam edit pic.twitter.com/uZJC2ZBPme — caz made this (@joliefiIms) August 19, 2021

It will undoubtedly be an amazing film and it will be exciting to find out how it fits with the rest of the MCU. Marvel's "Eternals" will hit the theaters on November 5.

