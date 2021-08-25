'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Trailer, Release Date: Best Memes and Reactions After Game Delay

TT Games released a new trailer for the upcoming "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" title. Twitter immediately got flooded with hype, release date updates, and discussions about the game.

In the Gamescom Opening Night Live, Lego game developers TT Games announced their latest iteration for the "Star Wars" franchise. Surprisingly, the incoming "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will feature all nine mainline movies. It will not only tell the storyline with re-imagined gameplay, but it also teased that players could travel across the galaxy to different planets in an open-world thematic.

Check out its official trailer video linked below:



'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Release Date, Trailer and Exciting New Features

To emphasize, "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will follow through the storyline of all nine mainline movies currently released. This is an ambitious retelling since the official story took years to develop, only for Lego to cram it up in the latest game.

Nonetheless, this could be exciting news for gamers since they will have a whole new universe to explore. Perhaps the gameplay storyline would feature only key events or a summary parody of the iconic "Star Wars" scenes.

Gizmodo pointed out that the new "Lego Star Wars" game also features newly voice-acted cutscenes in its gameplay. This is a great development since Lego tends to use movie-recorded dialogues on its licensed games like "The Hobbit," "Lord of the Rings," and "The Force Awakens." So, players can look forward to some original content in the newest game storyline.

The "Lego Star Wars" trailer also teased the return of killer gags and comedy jokes. Lego often design their games with a bit of hilarity, which was fortunately not lost in this new installment.

"Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will be available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. However, it has been slightly delayed to Spring 2022.

'Star Wars' Lego Fans Twitter Reactions: Best Jokes and Comments

Lego officially tweeted the video trailer on their social media account. Twitter user Tony D replied being hyped about it.

One user talso weeted that the "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" would "blow all the other Lego Star Wars games," implying its fantastic gameplay.

This game is gonna blow all the other Lego Star Wars games out of the water. https://t.co/6KtwzON6Zn — 🟣 Shalom•שלום•سلام 🌐 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🤝🇵🇸 🧀 (@CaliCh33sehead) August 25, 2021

Another Twitter user also expressed amazement on the game's graphics, animation, coloring and design.

LEGO STAR WARS THE SKYWALKER SAGA LOOKS INCREDIBLE🤩 pic.twitter.com/h5alsPPvGf — Ice (@iceskyguy) August 25, 2021

Many Lego fans called out that the game was unfortunately delayed. Users imake8cents and ApacheHeli cleared up the misunderstanding.

Because if it wasn't delayed it would come out this year where games normally come out, but instead its allegedly being released (prob will be delayed again) in a weird part of the year — ApacheHeli (@PoliticsApache_) August 25, 2021

Twitter user Wesley Bevels excitedly tweeted on the game's date release.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming on Spring 2022 (Next Year) and I am excited to play it on PlayStation 4 — Wesley Bevels (@WesleyBevels) August 25, 2021

If only excited fans could also use lightspeed abilities:

I wish we could lightspeed skip to the release date of Lego Star Wars — Cody Minor (@CodyMinor620) August 25, 2021

User Mountroid said that "Lego Star Wars" was one of the best trailer events for this year's Gamescom.

today's gamescom was so average, the only showcases I liked were the new Lego Star Wars (that's sadly delayed) and Halo Infinite (maybe far cry 6 too but we'll see) — Mountroid (@mountroid) August 25, 2021

For interested players, there are other game releases you could also look forward to.

Lego Star Wars 😎 — Skrmp (@Skrmptiouss) August 25, 2021

