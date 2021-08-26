‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ Trailer Reveals April O’Neil is Playable in Gamescom 2021

Everyone's favorite pizza-loving turtles are getting a new game! "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" will be making its way to Nintendo Switch and on PC in 2022. The retro-style video game was introduced in Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live event and April O'Neil is joining the four turtle brothers in the action.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge' Trailer

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, NME reported. The trailer presented in Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live showed April O'Neil, a television news reporter and one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' human friends, as a playable character in the game.

April wears her iconic yellow jumpsuit, an outfit she wears in the 1987-1996 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series.

In "Shredder's Revenge," April can do far-reaching slide kicks and is quite agile. The one-minute trailer showed not only April's amazing solo fight moves but also how she fights with the other turtles, with one clip showing her and Leonardo taking down a bunch of bad guys with a little duo move where he threw her at the enemies like a super bowling ball.

April can take out legions of bad guys quickly and if any of the turtles find themselves in a situation, she's got their backs. Should Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michaelangelo need any reviving, April's also got the trusty "power of pizza" to perk them back up.

The brawler's retro style is inspired by the Turtles design of the 19080s and the stylings of beat 'em up games of the 1990s, said NME.

Fans can expect "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" to come out in 2022. Dotemu said, "Shredder's Revenge" will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and other consoles, which could mean Play Station consoles PS4 and PS5 will most likely get the game too, PlayStation Universe said. Dotemu is also the team behind "Streets of Rage 4," another retro-style brawler.

Opening Night Live on Gamescom 2021

There's still one more day of Gamescom 2021, and it's still packed with activities. To hop in on all the exciting announcements, reveals, and trailers, fans can officially stream Gamescom 2021 on YouTube via TheGameAwards.

To watch a replay of Opening Night Live, the recorded live stream is also available on TheGameAwards. The two hours and a half event hosted by Geoff Keighley featured over 40 game reveals like the "Saints Row" reboot, Marvel's "Midnight Suns: The Awakening," and "Death Stranding: Director's Cut," Polygon reported.

"Halo Infinite" finally gets a release date as well as a new Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller and a Halo 20th anniversary Xbox Series X console inspired by Master Chief. Fans were also told that "Horizon Forbidden West" will be pushed back to February 2022.

"Call of Duty" fans finally got a first look at the new "Call of Duty: Vanguard" with some gameplay footage.

