MiHoYo 'Genshin Impact': How to Get 5-Star Aloy for Free, Full Details on 4-Star Predator Bow

"Genshin Impact" is giving away a 5-star character for free on September 1. Aloy, a crossover character from "Horizon: Zero Dawn," will be joining adventurers in Teyvat as a burst damage Cryo archer. Players also have a chance to unlock the 4-star Predator Bow for free.

Aloy is the young hunter protagonist of the "Horizon: Zero Dawn" game franchise, which has enjoyed resounding market success since 2017. This game has a plot that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters and machines.

Titled as a "Savior From Another World," Aloy is an exciting addition to "Genshin Impact." Not much has been revealed about her "Genshin Impact" storyline, but her fighting skills have been teased to be one of the best. A few video trailers for Aloy were already released on YouTube, with the latest one titled "Aloy: Otherworldly Hunter."



'Genshin Impact' 5-Star Aloy Cryo Archer Skills

As previously mentioned, Aloy is a burst damage dealer. Properly using her skills could scale up and produce bonus damage during combos. Hoyolab listed all of Aloy's skills in-game.

Normal Attack: Up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Charged Attack: A fully charged frost arrow will deal extra Cryo Damage.

Frozen Wilds: Alloy will throw a Freeze Bomb that explodes upon impact. The bomb will produce Chillwater Bomblets that explode with contact on opponents or after a short delay.

Coil Stack (passive): When Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblets hit an opponent, Aloy receives 1 Coil stack. Each stack increases her normal attack DMG.

Prophecies of Dawn: Aloy throws a Cryo Power Cell in a targeted direction, dealing AoE Cryo Damage.

How to Get Aloy in 'Genshin Impact'

According to Hoyolab, Aloy will automatically be sent to account inboxes of Travelers who reached Adventurer Rank 20 and above. The delivery will be divided into two phases.

Travelers who log in on "Genshin Impact" via PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 could receive her at Version 2.1, starting September 1. Other players for PC and mobile have to wait until Version 2.2, which unfortunately does not have a release date.

'Genshin Impact' Aloy's 4-Star Predator Bow

A 4-star weapon is also up for grabs during Aloy's release. Unfortunately, the weapon will be exclusive for Travelers who use PS4 or PS5. Similar to Aloy, the weapon will automatically be sent to the account inbox upon log-in, starting September 1. Hoyolab provided full details about the Predator Bow:

ATK: 41.3%

Base ATK: 510

Dealing Cryo DMG to opponents increases character's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 10% for 6 seconds.

When Aloy equips Predator, ATK is increased to 66.

Keep in mind that both Aloy and the Predator Bow are time-limited freebies. No timeframe was specified, however, both might no longer be available at Version 2.3 (approximately in November). In-game mail will also expire in 365 days, so don't forget to claim it before that.

