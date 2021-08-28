Can a Samsung Smart TV Be Tracked if Stolen? No, But It Can Be Disabled With TV Block!

Samsung has apparently added anti-theft features to their Smart TV that disables the device if it gets stolen. This new feature is called TV Block. The company has reportedly preloaded this feature on all Samsung TV products.

A few weeks back, Samsung South Africa reported Samsung TV sets being stolen from their warehouses. These devices obtained through unlawful means are often resold to unsuspecting customers. To prevent this problem from happening again, Samsung developed a remote security solution for their devices.

Some users are skeptical of this security feature. They wonder how Samsung would access their TV while maintaining the privacy of users.

Samsung TV Block Disables all Function of Stolen Smart TV

Samsung TV Block is a security feature that automatically detects if TV units have been unduly activated. It is a system that activates remotely from the Samsung database. Cnet posted full details on how TV Block works:

A stolen TV activates and connects to the internet to set up the device.

The TV's serial number will be identified on Samsung's server.

Flagged serial numbers will automatically trigger the blocking system, disabling the TV's function and rendering it useless.

A TV blocked could only be restored through Samsung's servers.

In a situation where the stolen TV got returned to you, or your TV accidentally got blocked, you can unblock the device by sending your proof of purchase to zaservicemanager@samsung.com Validation for your request could take up to 48 hours.

The Samsung TV Block feature aims to:

Limit malicious actors from looting Samsung warehouses

Prevent third-party purchases

Ensure that TV sets would be used by rightful owners

On August 3, Samsung declared that TV Block has been applied to all looted units since July 11.

Can a Samsung Smart TV Be Tracked If Stolen?

Based on available information, Samsung does not actively track a stolen Smart TV. Samsung cannot provide its current location or even access the local data inside the device, so users are assured of their privacy. However, TV Block is still a helpful feature that deactivates all device functionality the moment it connects to the internet.

Since TV Block is active on all Samsung Smart TVs, users are recommended to keep their purchase slips and warranty cards. Users need to know their TV serial number as well to report a stolen TV or deactivate its TV Block feature.

In the Samsung report from South Africa, the Director of Consumer Electronics for the company, Mike Van Lier, said, "In keeping with our values to leverage the power of technology to resolve societal challenges, we will continuously develop and expand strategic products in our consumer electronics division with defence-grade security, purpose-built, with innovative and intuitive business tools designed for a new world. This technology can have a positive impact at this time, and will also be of use to both the industry and customers in the future."



