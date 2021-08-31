Dodge Ram TRX Raced Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD: 1,000-Horsepower Truck vs. Italian Supercar, Who Won?

In an incredibly epic YouTube video, a stock Lamborghini and a heavily modified Dodge went head-to-head in three drag races. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD and the Dodge Ram TRX could not be any more different on the outside and the inside rolling off the factory, but with some heavy tuning, the TRX became quite the contender.

1,000 Horsepower Dodge Ram TRX Modifications

Straight out of the factory, a Dodge Ram TRX full-sized pickup truck can already put down 702 horsepower, according to Auto Evolution. It is fitted with a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 unit, which it shares with the Dodge Hellcat Charger and Challenger, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

However, the Ram TRX that was raced in Brooks Weisblat's DragTimes YouTube video is an incredibly different beast. Weighing about 7,000 pounds, the all-wheel-drive pickup had multiple modifications. "Upper pulley, lower pulley, e85, custom intake, throttle body, ported blower by Kong," the owner of the TRX, Bill from LabWorks said. And for anyone interested in beefing up their already buff horses, the entire modification package is available for sale by LabWorks and costs $10,000.

On the Dyno, it produced 900 wheel horsepower on 35s, which translates to 1,000 horsepower at the crank, Auto Evolution said.

According to Bill, the best run on the Ram TRX was 10.90 seconds at 130 mph, which was achieved on the day of the race.

Dodge Ram TRX vs. Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

While the Dodge Ram TRX was heavily modified, the Lamborghini came in stock with its 5.2-liter V10 engine making 610 horsepower right off the bat. With its rear-wheel-drive setup, hence the RWD in its moniker, the V10 engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.

The TRX, though considered to have more power, is significantly heavier than the Huracan EVO RWD. And if it was anything but a straight line, the truck could not have performed the way it did in the drag race. But overall, it was still an incredible race featuring two completely different cars.

The two cars raced three times.

On the drag strip, the first race had the Huracan starting off with a good lead compared to the Ram TRX, but the truck caught up. In the end, the Huracan clocked in 11.137 at 128.53 miles per hour and the Ram TRX pushed 11.050 at 129.82 miles per hour.

The second time around, both cars had a good start. From the camera angles, it looked like both cars were neck and neck as they burned rubber down the track. The Lamborghini was just ahead at 11.046 at 129.48 mph whereas the Dodge got 10.809 at 130.14 mph.

In the last race, the TRX had a rocky start, which compromised its time, coming in at 11.652 at 108.93 mph while the Huracan registered an 11.206 at 128.48 mph.

The TRX was an absolute beast, giving the stock Lamborghini a run for its money. With all its modifications, the Dodge Ram TRX still costs less than $100,000--way less than half the MSRP of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD which is around $268,000.

