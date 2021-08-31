Mark Cuban Gets Huge Support After Dogecoin Price Boost: Doge Co-Founder, Fans React!

Czarina Grace Tech

Have you heard of Dogemania? Mark Cuban showed his support for Dogecoin by accepting it as a payment option for Dallas Mavericks merchandise. Cuban also announced a cash-back program that gives Doge users a $25 gift card during their purchase.

With that said, fans took over Twitter to express their positive sentiments.

Starting August 13, the Mavs have been accepting Dogecoin as a payment option for their merchandise. Items sold includes tickets for suites and lower-level tickets to their games. Customers who purchased above $150 using Doge would receive a $25 gift card for their purchase. The promotion ends on September 20.

Dogecoin Price Boost: Mark Cuban Gets Huge Support From Doge Co-Founder and Fans

Mark Cuban advertised himself as a very strong supporter of Dogecoin. On April 14, he tweeted a brief sales report about Mavs merchandise sold in Doge. Cuban also said his team would not sell any Dogecoin it received. 

Cuban's investment plan gained recognition from the Dogecoin community. According to Bitcoinist, the billionaire was also praised as a high-profile individual pushing for real-world applications on the meme coin. The self-proclaimed "Dogefather" Elon Musk also approved Cuban's initiative.

Another incredible support came from the Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. Notably, Markus never showed his support for Dogecoin in the last seven years. It took the internet by surprise when he retweeted the Dogemania event.

At the time of writing, Coin Desk listed Dogecoin with a $0.27 price and 0.78 percent increase in the last 24 hours.

Twitter Reactions to Dogemania Event by Mark Cuban

Some people on the internet are skeptical of the Dogemania event, considering it as a scam of sorts. However, Twitter comments and reactions show this is a genuine event happening right now.

Twitter user greg recently bought a doge-colored basketball using Dogecoin. Mark Cuban even responded with his thanks for the purchase.

Mavs fan SunshineT shared they bought more Mavs gear through Dogecoin.

Twitter user Isabel, meanwhile, said they got the whole family some Mavs merchandise using Dogecoin.

The user jongkee, on the other hand, expressed love for the Mavs and the Dogecoin support they are giving.

Interestingly, a Boston Celtics fan is planning to purchase Mavs merchandise just to show support to Mark Cuban and Dogecoin

Twitter user Chris B completely converted to the other team thanks to Dogecoin.

Another fan, possibly a Dogecoin investor, also asked Cuban if the Mavs' investments will help boost Dogecoin to $1.

