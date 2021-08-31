Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Progressing, Golden State Payments Release Date Confirmed

Will the IRS release a fourth stimulus check? Eligible families from certain states in America will be receiving their stimulus checks some time this week.

Many American families continue to experience financial hardships with the ongoing pandemic. Some lost their jobs, while others struggle to pay back their loans. Worse is the increased cost of living, officially referred to as Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA), which rose by 6.2 percent.

American citizens are in desperate need of a fourth stimulus check that can help them settle immediate expenses.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Progressing

Stephanie Bonin took the initiative to petition for financial aid from the U.S. House of Representatives and the US Senate. She created the online petition of "$2,000 monthly payments for the duration of the crisis" on Change.org. Her petition is seeking 3 million signatures.

Bonin emphasized that the pandemic caused catastrophic problems to many working families. For this reason, financial aid from the government should also continue for the duration of COVID-19. She said, "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

About a year after Bonin posted it, the online petition reached 2,850,242 signatures at the time of writing, making it less than 150 thousand signatures away from its goal. The online petition also gained recognition as one of the "top signed on Change.org!"

This petition, unfortunately, failed to meet expectations on many different levels. First, the online petition did not reach the predicted date of completion by the end of August. Second, the online petition did not get acknowledged by government officials and lawmakers despite its ongoing progress.

Golden State Payments Release Date Confirmed

Although it seems unlikely that a fourth federal stimulus check would get approved by the IRS, specific states have developed their own financial aid program for local citizens.

From the complete list of states who are sending out extra stimulus payments, California and its Golden State Stimulus checks are the most notable program. It has one of the biggest budgets to provide enough money for the state to release actual stimulus checks.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently tweeted the ongoing progress of Golden State stimulus checks. He said that eligible Californians could get $600 to $1,100 depending on the circumstances. He also said, "Round 2 of Golden State Stimulus checks start to go out this week!"

Round 2 of Golden State Stimulus checks start to go out this week!



2 out of 3 Californians are eligible for $600 or more -- we’re putting money directly back into the pockets of those that need it most. pic.twitter.com/G0ZIzVtagD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 27, 2021

To clarify, this is the second wave of Golden State Stimulus checks, with the first wave released sometime in April. The California state managed to keep its economy dynamic thanks to its progressive income tax.

The Golden State stimulus check lists out a lot of eligibility requirements for the program. A full discussion and guide for these eligibility requirements are available on this article.



