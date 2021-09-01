Mark Zuckerberg's Top Facebook Exec Resigns 2 Months After VP Exit: What Happened?

Facebook's vice-president of global business marketing and chief creative officer Mark D'Arcy has filed his resignation after a decade-long service with the company. His last day of work is set for September 7. Afterward, Michelle Klein will take his place.

The company recently experienced a string of departures from its top execs. Last June, Carolyn Everson left her position as the vice-president of the global business group of Facebook to Instacart. Wired mentioned that the social media company also lost a few more workers and developers earlier this year, primarily due to pandemic and vaccine problems.

Mark D'Arcy Leaves Facebook After Decade of Service

According to Marketing Interactive, D'Arcy contributed many achievements during his time with Facebook.

Prior to Facebook, D'Arcy gained a lot of creative experience working as a chief operating officer for Time Warner's parent company Global Media Group. He officially moved under the Facebook umbrella by 2011.

D'Arcy explored the creative potential of Facebook's platform. In 2020, he founded the Facebook Creative Council. This council contributed with influential and creative voices that gave the company perspective and ideas during its global development. Facebook also learned a few extra skills from the council, like:

How to engage and educate global creative communities

How to identify and celebrate breakthrough works

How to improve Facebook markets

How to enrich Facebook brands

By the interim, D'Arcy led teams of creative strategies from 18 different cities globally. Their whole work centered on Facebook marketers and Facebook business growth.

Unfortunately, D'Arcy officially said goodbye to all his previous works.

In his Facebook post, D'Arcy said he was immensely proud of the teams he developed and worked with. He emphasized, "I am also very grateful that my various roles here enabled me to work with, and learn from, so many curious, demanding, brilliant and generous people."

Mark Zuckerberg's Top Facebook Executives Resign: What Happened?

The scheduled departure of D'Arcy opens up the position of vice-president for Facebook Creative Shop. Campaign reported that Michelle Klein will take over the role in an interim capacity some time this year. Afterward, Nicky Bell would be appointed as the permanent successor to D'Arcy.

Both D'Arcy and Everson remained conservative with their reasons for the sudden exit. Other online sources have not theorized on the possible reasons either. No further comments were made from the Facebook top executives.

Separate from D'Arcy, Facebook recently hired new staff in their team. The former 90 Seconds Vice President of marketing, Joanna Wong, is now reassigned as the head of marketing for Facebook Malaysia and Indonesia. Wong previously worked with video creation on 90 Seconds for more than two years. Hopefully, her skills will improve Facebook's global efforts to scale up and reach their customer and creators.

Facebook has seen a lot of internal activity in these last few months. However, these developments never stopped Mark Zuckerberg from improving his company, as teased with one of their ongoing Project Aria.



