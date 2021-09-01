Chevy Bolt Recall Gives Massive Headache to General Motors: What to Do If Your Car Has Battery Defect?

General Motors (GM) recently ordered a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt and other electric utility vehicles, which cost them around $1.8 billion. The company warned about battery misfire problems due to the defective battery cells installed in these units.

According to CNBC Television, the automaker recalled most of their electric cars and crossovers built, especially with the Chevrolet Bolt model for 2019 to 2022. The total number of vehicles affected is estimated to exceed 140,000 units. The battery defects discovered in the EV collection is prone to fire hazards.



These EV batteries were developed by LG Korean plants. Further investigations revealed that other LG production plants might share the same problems.

Defective LG Cells Cause Fire Hazard on Chevy Bolt

The defects discovered on the batteries were a torn anode tab and a folded separator, according to Ars Technica. Normally, an anode is distanced from the cathode with a separator between them. However, with the ongoing defect, the anode is brought close to the cathode. This could cause batteries shortages and even lead to the units catching fire.

GM now suspects these battery defects as the reason behind 10 fires in their company, per Ars.

The battery defect might have been caused by a misaligned piece of machinery in LG factories. The technical problem should have been infrequent even though factory workers failed to notice the issue. After all, the batteries should have failed in the quality control process.

Massive Headache to General Motors: Major Production Pause on Chevy Bolt

The automaker immediately issued an urgent recall to save their customers from the fire hazard. Unfortunately, even with the problems identified, GM was forced to pause productions with the Chevy Bolt units. They also have no intention of repairing the recalled units.

The GM spokesperson Dan Flores told Detroit Free Press, "If we took the battery stock that's in the field right now or at a warehouse, we're not confident that it is defect-free. We're not going to start recall repairs or start building new Bolts until we're confident LG will build defect-free products."

To highlight, all repairs and production for GM EV units were abruptly paused until LG Chem produces defect-free products from their factories. Due to this massive problem, GM fully expects LG to cover a portion of the expenses paid in these repairs.

How to Check on Chevy Bolt Defective LG Cells

Both GM and LG technicians are working to investigate and provide a solution to these battery pack issues. For now, users who have not returned their Chevy Bolts are recommended to follow these steps to ensure their safety:

Park your vehicle outside the house

Do not charge your vehicle overnight

Do not charge your vehicle above 90 percent

Do not let the battery dip below 70 miles of the remaining range.

After new batteries get installed, affected users will receive a new eight-year 100,000-mile battery warranty, per Ars.

