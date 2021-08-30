2022 Toyota Tundra Spy Shots Reveal Lincoln Navigator Benchmarking: Specs, Interior, Engine and MORE

The upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra was recently spotted being benchmarked against the Lincoln Navigator and 2021 Ford F-150. Because of this, experts theorized a luxury hybrid Toyota Tundra is currently in development.

The car enthusiast channel The Fast Lane Truck recently caught Toyota benchmarking its truck on public open spaces. The publication captured a video drive-by of the scene, which revealed many odd but exciting details. The full video of their discussion is embedded below.



2022 Toyota Tundra Spy Shots: New Pickup Compared Against Lincoln Navigator

The first car the video featured was the 2022 Toyota Tundra, possibly a Limited Trim variant. The Tundra was covered in thick camouflage gear. However, it remained recognizable due to its overall design. This car had upgraded rear suspensions paired up with the estimated 22-inch massive wheels. Unlike any other leaks about the vehicle, the car has chrome accents on its mirror caps and sports a new grille design. Lastly, this car was connected to a trailer carrying an estimated 6,000-7,000 pounds of weight.

Beside the Tundra sat a Lincoln Navigator. The said car is advertised as a large luxury SUV, making it an odd match-up against the rugged Toyota Tundra. Analysts theorized that the company might have compared luxury features on both cars, like engine noise and vibration. To support this, Toyota previously teased its interior with redesigned seats and a wireless charging feature.

During the filming, two more cars showed up at the scene. The third car featured in the video was another 2022 Toyota Tundra, described with an "off-road wheel and package." This car is speculated to use the TRD (Toyota Racing Development) design kit. Note, therefore, that the 2022 Toyota Tundra has a luxury variant (as mentioned earlier) and a heavy-duty variant with TRD systems.

Lastly, a 2021 Ford F-150 was captured in the video. This car is notable for its 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine. Analysts speculated that a Ford hybrid was brought to test against Toyota Tundra's rumored hybrid variant. However, it is pure speculation at this point.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs, Interior, Engine and MORE

Official details for the 2022 Toyota Tundra have been scant since the company only revealed the exterior design and a teaser video of its interior. However, internet leaks have given enthusiasts an idea of what to expect about the flagship truck.

The video captured by TFL Truck teased that there might be more surprises surrounding the incoming truck. According to Motor 1, the 2022 Toyota Tundra might use new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engines. Other rumors claimed the car might use a hybrid power train instead. Toyota might also offer a luxury variant and TRD variant during the official release.

Note, however, these are all leaks and speculations regarding the 2022 Toyota Tundra and should be taken with a grain of salt. Details are subject to change until the company announces the official specs of the vehicle. Until then, enthusiasts have to settle with spy photos and videos of the car.

