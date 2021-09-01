'Genshin Impact' Version 2.1: New Characters, Equipment and Events, How to Get Raiden Shogun

The long-awaited "Genshin Impact" Version 2.1 has officially been released. MiHoYo added new islands in Inazuma, missions, equipment and events. The biggest addition players were looking forward, however, was the arrival of the playable characters Kujou Sara, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Aloy, and the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun.

There is a lot to unpack in the Version 2.1 patch update. Gamers received 17 to 40 GB worth of DLC files during this event. This article highlights the biggest changes for the game.

'Genshin Impact' Version 2.1: Baal Banner

Four new characters have been added to the game, but only two will be accessible starting September 1. Gematsu listed these characters as follows:

5-Star "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro Polearm)

Many players are extremely excited to get the Raiden Shogun. She is the third Archon character revealed in the game, which implies her story quest is heavily lore-centric. Two video trailers have already been revealed to advertise her banner.



Raiden Shogun mostly uses AoE burst skills. Her elemental skill is called "Transcendence: Baleful Omen," and her Elemental Burst is "Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu." Raiden Shogun is a great support character and burst damage dealer to most party line-ups.

4-Star Character "Crowfeather Kaburaya" Kujou Sara (Electro Bow)

Lore-wise, Sars is one of Raiden Shogun's commanders. She has an exciting lore that teases involvement with Kazuha's past. Despite being 4-Star, Sara is predicted to be a high-damage dealer at the party. Her elemental skill is called "Tengu Stormcall," and her Elemental burst is called "Subjugation Koukou Sendou."

Both Raiden Shogun and Sara are available in the current banner "Reign of Serenity" with a drop-rate boost. Sportskeeda estimates it would take 14,400 to 28,800 Primogems to guarantee a Raiden Shogun pull from the pity system. As previously mentioned, two bonus characters are also added to the patch.

5-Star Character "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo Bow)

Aloy is a promotional character added to "Genshin Impact" through collaboration with Sony. PS4 and PS5 players can get her free via mail starting September 1. Mobile and PC players have to wait until Version 2.2 for their turn, which is estimated to happen sometime in November.

5-Star Character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro Catalyst)

Kokomi is a character listed for future event wish later this September. However, details for her have already been included in Gematsu reports. Kokomi has an interesting story lore as the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. She is also the military strategist behind the Rebellion. Her official reveal should make a huge impact on the Traveler's story.

New Inazuma Equipment and Events

The new patch also added stronger weapons that matched the Inazuma thematic. Some of these weapons would be exclusive for wishing in the Epitome Invocation Weapon Banner.

Engulfing Lightning (5-Star Polearm)

Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst)

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star Claymore)

The Catch (4-Star Polearm)

Two new events have also been teased for the month. "Hyakunin Ikki" Event will introduce team-switching combat challenges on a free-for-all tournament setting and the "Moonlight Merriment" Event where players can receive the event exclusive Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore.

