New 'The Sims 4' Patch Notes: New Painting and No More Teleporting Sims

"The Sims 4" regularly roll out updates to fix any bugs and to add a few extra features. This time around, the recent update added a new painting, as well as stopped Sims from teleporting.

'The Sims 4' Patch Notes: New Ohni Isle Painting

In an update rolled out by EA last August 24, Simmers received a "short but sweet" update.

"The Sims 4" has a new painting available for all its players made by the talented Ohni Isle. The piece is called "Hair Vision," bringing her bright and cheeky art style to the world of "Sims."

\The painting is available for all players to purchase in the Base Game in Build Mode under Decorations, EA explained. It can be found in Paintings and Posters.

EA also added three artworks available for purchase last June and July as well. "The Sims 4" partnered up with three artists: Jupiter (@MidnightFox452 on Twitter and Instagram) as wells as Mohammed Iman Fayaz @brohammed and Ashley Lukashepsky @Ashlukadraws for three beautiful and colorful art pieces.

I feel like Ohni Isle really captures the moods of the sim with the color choices used in this artwork. The minimalist style is highly appealing and the style of the hair really draws you in as you view the artwork. I love getting to play with items like this as a fellow artist. pic.twitter.com/hdiZyDcDaG — Misster Claire V. Gray (@Fwooshie) August 24, 2021

'The Sims 4' Bug Fix: Transporting Sims

EA also patched up a bug that was a common problem for a lot of Simmers: teleporting Sims. Players would temporarily lose their Sims as they would go around teleporting from floor to floor instead of using the stairs, Games Radar reported.

Although this is the only bug fix mentioned in "The Sims 4" patch notes, one Redditor with the handle EynSims noted that EA also fixed an issue that made streets deiappear in Build/Buy mode.

The latest update was not extremely exciting, but it did fix a persistent issue.

To stay informed in the Sims community, EA hosts Sims 411 Forums and Twitch streams along with their active presence on their Twitter account.

"The Sims 4" players can also join the Reddit community of other Simmers for updates and other fun tips and hacks in the game.

"The Sims 4" can be played on the PC, through Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. "The Sims Mobile" is also available on both iOS and Android.

