Do You Want to Play 'Far Cry 6' on PC? You Might Need AMD Ryzen 5 5600X [Full System Requirements]

Players waiting for the "Far Cry 6" release have been updated with the system requirements of the game. Ubisoft offered five different tiers for hardware requirements on PC to take full advantage of the title's new graphics and user interface features.

Ubisoft is notable for its games with high-quality performance. From its gameplay to cinematic animation, the company does not hold back in delivering details that create an immersive experience. "Far Cry 6" has been teased with special details like hybrid reflections, realistic shadows and FidelityFX super resolution.

Unfortunately, this strategy comes with drawbacks. Ubisoft listed a lot of system requirements for its incoming "Far Cry 6" game.

'Far Cry 6' PC Specs: Game System Requirements

Ubisoft listed five tiers of system requirements, three of which have their DirectX Raytracing off, while two have their DirectX Raytracing on. All tiers are recommended to run at Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit) or newer.

Ray Tracing Off: Minimum Requirements for Low Settings Gameplay, 1080p at 30 fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

GPU: AMD RX 460 - 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 - 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Ray Tracing Off: Recommended Requirements for High Settings Gameplay, 1080p at 60 fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-7700

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 - 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 - 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Ray Tracing Off: Recommended Requirements for Ultra Settings Gameplay, 1440p at 60 fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-9700

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT - 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER - 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Ray Tracing On: Recommended Requirements for Ultra Settings Gameplay, 1440p at 60 fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i5-10600

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT - 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 - 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Ray Tracing On: Recommended Requirements for Ultra Settings Gameplay, 4K at 30 fps

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 - 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 - 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

'Far Cry 6' Release Date

"Far Cry 6" is the latest installment to the open-world first-person shooter game series "Far Cry." From what has been teased in its trailer, players will travel in the fictional country Yara and fight against its dictator Anton Castillo. Aside from its exciting story campaign, "Far Cry 6" is also set to offer players co-op and multiplayer game modes.

Unfortunately, gamers have to wait a little longer before playing this game. The official launch is scheduled on October 7.

