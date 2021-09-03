Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get Child Tax Credit, Other Payments Even Without Permanent Address, Bank Account

The IRS is calling out eligible individuals to claim their stimulus check payments. People who do not have a permanent home address and bank account can still qualify for the payments as well. New filers will still receive their first or second stimulus checks, child tax credit, and other tax benefits.

Since 2020, the Internal Revenue Service has sent out several financial aid programs for eligible Americans. Most notable is the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, which provided $600 to $1400 depending on the individual's circumstances.

Payments from the IRS are often delivered by direct deposit, paper check or debit card. The IRS and U.S. Treasury said they are committed to maximizing direct deposit methods to ensure fast and secure deliveries. Unfortunately, others might encounter difficulties receiving the payments.

Do You Qualify for IRS Payments and Benefits?

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, IRS emphasized that several Americans may still qualify for stimulus payments and other credits. They alerted people to submit their requirements and receive their payments.

#IRS continues an ongoing effort to alert people who don’t have a permanent address or a bank account that they may still qualify for stimulus payments and other credits, including the advance #ChildTaxCredit. See https://t.co/CJRN8wJxUj pic.twitter.com/PUJ1Y4aDBW — IRSnews (@IRSnews) August 31, 2021

To qualify and receive IRS payments and benefits, the IRS asked these people to submit their tax returns. For reference, many of the ongoing payments are based on 2019 and 2020 tax returns. However, submitting a newly updated profile should help the IRS sent the correct amount based on the individual's adjusted gross income.

Filing tax returns is the only way to determine individual qualifications for stimulus payments. Without this profile, the IRS would have no reference to the individual, which means no budget will be allocated to the person.

The IRS encouraged people who have little to no income and do not typically file their tax returns to do so now and receive their payment.

Stimulus Check Tracker: How to Get Money with No Permanent Address or Bank Account

The IRS clarified that people can still claim their payments even without a permanent address and bank account.

People who do not have a permanent address, such as homeless individuals, may list an alternative address instead. They could provide their:

Relative of friend's address

Trusted service provider

Current shelter

Drop-In day center

Transitional housing program

If the direct deposit option is difficult, the IRS strongly recommends individuals receive their payments by direct deposit. Individuals who are lacking requirements to open a bank account are suggested to:

Open a low-cost or no-cost bank account

Use their prepaid debit card

Use a reloadable prepaid card

Use mobile payment apps

All these accounts must have routing numbers that the IRS could check and verify as your account.

How to Get Child Tax Credit

Aside from the stimulus check, another big financial aid program is happening for eligible families. With the expanded child tax credit program, the government is now sending out $300 per month to families with children under six and $250 to children aged six to 17.

Full details on how to claim the money are found in this article.



