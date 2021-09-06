2022 Toyota Tundra Poll Reveals Fans Dream Specs: 360 Camera, Fuel Economy, Improve Tow Rating and More!

The 2022 Toyota Tundra reveal is coming soon and fans are excited. The next-gen full-size pickup truck has been teased by the Japanese car company for a few weeks now, but a lot of specs remain under wraps.

2022 Toyota Tundra Poll: Fans Share Dream Specs for Next-Gen Full-Size Pickup Truck

Jeff Teague of Torque News asked fans what features they wanted to see on the new Tundra with the simple question: "Do you have any specifications numbers you want the new Tundra to have in order to be interested?"

This question was posted on the TundraCrew fan forum on Facebook, which hosts 65,000 members of Tundra fans, owners, and casual observers.

CrewMax Cabin

A number of members mentioned a larger crew cab and even a longer bed. Interior space in pickup trucks is not the most spacious, but recent designs have made it possible to make the rear passengers' experience much more comfortable.

One forum member stressed the improvement of the interior, wondering what Toyota could add to make it more special that will make them want it over other trucks.

Improved Interior and 360 Camera

Fans not only mentioned the size of the cabin but the additional features found in it as well. One forum member mentioned better heating and cooling on the seats than the previous generation, a better "premium" radio system, and 360 camera.

Toyota may be still dragging out the 2022 Tundra's debut, but, I just spotted the Limited grade out there, in the flesh.



It's GORGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/y8Bi1bKhbo — The Critical 'Outside The Box' Thinking Critic (@ACriticalHuman) September 4, 2021

6.5' Bed With Payload Increase

A larger bed would amp up the utility of the 2022 Toyota Tundra even more. Fans mentioned that increasing the size of the bed and its payload from the current 1,450 lbs. range to make it closer to the 2,000 lbs area would be something that they would greatly consider to make the purchase.

Towing Capacity

The towing capacity was another spec fans stressed. Stress in the 2022 Tundra's utility has been the common theme in the forum. Fans mentioned wanting the next-gen Tundra's towing cavity to hit around the 12,000-12,500 lbs. range.

Fuel Economy and Power

A lot of forum members were keen on expressing wanting better mileage on the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Fuel economy is a very important factor a lot of car buyers look into when making the purchasing decision. One member specifically said all he wants is a competitive towing rating and a good mpg, if it has those two things then he's all in.

Of course, power to support an increased payload and towing capacity is a must. The 2022 Tundra must be able to keep up with the rigors and demands of the work needed of it.

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date and Price

Quite a number of fans expressed their excitement for the Japanese automaker to release its next-gen Tundra already.

According to Hot Cars, the 2022 Toyota Tundra could be priced similar to its predecessors, starting at around $55,000. If its additional hybrid version is available, it may increase to close to $70,000 which is a similar price range to Ford's F-150, making it a competitive price.

The 2022 Tundra will be revealed this September, according to The Drive. Toyota will reportedly commence production in November, while deliveries to dealerships will begin rolling out in December.

