2022 Toyota Tundra: Powerful Engine, Interior, Exterior, Release Date, Price and All Rumored Specs

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is shaping up to be a standout, stronger, and more sustainable pickup truck. Toyota has been teasing their 2022 Tundra for a few weeks now and it is definitely a step up from its 2021 predecessor.

2022 Toyota Tundra Powerful Engine and Specs

The 2022 Tundra looks to be leaning towards a more sustainable engine, breaking the stereotype of trucks being gas-guzzling machines, Hot Cars said. The Hybrid Max could be what Toyota will be fitting under Tundra's hood to add more hybrid options to their lineup.

The new Tundra is expected to arrive with two engine options this time around. The "i-Force Max" could be a step up from the 2021 Tundra's "i-Force" V8. Rumors say it will likely be a twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a hybrid system. It is also possible that the 3.5-liter V6 is the same one fitted in the Land Cruiser that delivers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The Hybrid Max could be a new powertrain Toyota would debut, offering a powerful, capable gasoline-electric hybrid power source. Reports claim it could be a twin-turbo 3.3-liter unit already available in Toyota's lineup that ponies up 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque channeled through a ten-speed automatic transmission that is already installed in the gas-engine Land Cruiser.

Fitted with an impressive 32.5-inch 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T T 3W all-terrain set of wheels, the Tundra is built to handle any beaten path.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be offered with two powertrains from launch, including a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that makes well-over 400 hp. In addition, production for the pickup truck will kick-off at the company’s San Antonio assembly line this November. #Toyota #Tundra pic.twitter.com/GW5GsiCMzL — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) June 10, 2021

2022 Toyota Tundra Interior and Exterior Design

The body of the 2022 Tundra is also getting an upgrade, with a stronger TNGA-F truck chassis, improving on the current pick-up's 1,730-pound payload capacity and 10,200-pound tow rating.

Large sunroofs and retractable running boards are also integrated with the design. The infotainment unit in the 2022 Tundra has two digital touchscreens, a USB plug, and a console-mounted shifter hinting at a 10-speed automatic transmission, all based on a previous teaser.

The upcoming model will also be rocking black-painted BBS forged wheels with two-tone hubcaps with TRD lettering and six black-painted lug nuts. This translates to greater load capacity and ultimately better capability over the second-gen Tundra.

Toyota has released an additional set of teaser images for the 2022 Tundra’s cabin ahead of its full unveiling later this year. From what we can see, the pickup truck will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster as well as a wireless charging pad. #Toyota #Tundra pic.twitter.com/fZMV2LUUUk — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) July 27, 2021

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date and Price

Hot Cars said the 2022 Tundra could be priced similar to its predecessors, starting at around $55,000. If its additional hybrid version is available, it may increase to close to $70,000 which is a similar price range to Ford's F-150, making it a competitive price.

The 2022 Tundra will be revealed in September, according to The Drive. Toyota will reportedly commence production in November, and deliveries to dealerships will begin rolling out in December.

