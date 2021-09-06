'Fortnite' Guide, Updates and Rumors: Sky Fire Season 7 Finale Release Date Confirmed, 'Mad Max' Season 8 Crossover Leaked!

"Fortnite" announced a big event for its Chapter 2 Season 7 finale. First, players get a live event called Operation: Sky Fire. Second, a new legendary quest is added.

To add more to the hype, a new rumor links "Fortnite" Season 8 to a crossover with "Mad Max."

Epic Games finally announced its ending event for the game's season Invasion, scheduled to take place on September 12 at 4 PM ET. Unfortunately, this gives players very little time to complete their tasks.

To summarize the event, here are the highlights players should look out for:

'Fortnite' Sky Fire - Chapter 2 Season 7 Finale

Epic Games posted Operation: Sky Fire live event details on its official blog post. The company teased players working as undercover agents for IO, sneaking abroad the Mothership and delivering IO's final message to invading aliens.

The Operation: Sky Fire playlist will begin 30 minutes before the event schedule, giving players time to log in early. Players can create event lobbies with up to 16 friends. The event also hinted about "Fortnite" disguises in the mission.

Developers warned players that there would be no replays for the event, though. Gamers should plan their schedule carefully for this once-in-a-lifetime finale.

'Fortnite' Season 7 Mission Checklist and Legendary Quest

With the season ending confirmed, stash resets are also scheduled to take place. Big discounts on wares and services will soon be offered around the Island.

The Season 7 Bargain Bin Wild Week will officially start on September 9 at 10 AM ET. When the event goes live, players should immediately spend all their Bars to receive the Legendary Quest reward and some bonus XP on their Battle Pass. Players should also spend any remaining Alien Artifacts on Kymera styles and options.

After the season end event, any unclaimed Battle Stars and Alien Artifact will automatically be redeemed as rewards and styles.

Players should also note that many ongoing events are overlapping in the season's finale event. Here are some of those quests and their respective dates:

Superman quest: Must be completed before September 12 at 4 PM ET

LeBron James Battle Pass Quest: Carries over to Season 8

Vox Hunter Battle Pass Quest: Carries over to Season 8

'Fortnite' Season 8: Mad Max Crossover Leaked

"Fortnite" is definitely no stranger to crossover features. With the incoming Season 8, many fans and data miners are trying to guess the next big reveal.

Reliable "Fortnite" leaker HYPEX ignited a theory on Twitter. The leaker said there's growing evidence that Mad Max will make his appearance.

Clues gathered were leaks about a desert biome, mummy skin, and pyramid locations in Season 8. All these details could be linked to "Mad Max" films that took place in a post-apocalyptic desert setting.

HYPEX also leaked a new "Fortnite" loading screen and prop called "Desert Cactus." It is worth noting that the skull steering wheel blatantly resembles the same design on "Mad Max."

Remember the Pyramid leak from 2 weeks ago? Today a desert loading screen was added along with 4 props called "Desert Cactus" that launch like a tire when you overlap them and they can somehow be consumed too. We might also get a Mad Max collab/reference (spotted by @Sharp_3D) pic.twitter.com/ig3gSLGXDo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 1, 2021

However, players have to take this leak with a grain of salt and wait until the completion of Operation: Sky Fire before getting their official confirmation.



