iPhone 13 Release Date, Rumors, Updates: Possible Announcement Date, Specs, Price, New MagSafe Charger and More

With the iPhone 13 release date rapidly approaching, sources and reliable leakers are gathering all possible specs and features for Apple's latest smartphone. A new rumor also said the phone would have a unique MagSafe charger.

Apple has yet to release any official details for the iPhone 13. However, after months of data mining, leakers have found more about the smartphone's model, satellite connectivity features and even its estimated price.

iPhone 13 Release Date: Launch Event

Previous reports said iPhone 13 would be announced on September 14. The date was determined based on Apple's successful performance in Q1 and Q2. Apple also follows a pattern of releasing its iPhones some time in September, historically launching it on Tuesdays and opening pre-orders on Fridays.

However, a report from Cnet predicts the launch date to be some time between September 13 to 20. The delay might be due to the pandemic and delta variant. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also speculated the iPhone 13 launch to be a virtual event. Similar to last year's announcement on the iPhone 12, there will be no physical assembly on the date.

Both sources highlight September 14, so Apple fans are recommended to look forward to that date.

iPhone 13 Rumors: Specs, Features, and a New MagSafe Charger

iPhone 13 is speculated to come in four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Internet sources said there would be no major changes in the hardware of the device. However, new features might be added internally.

The smartphone is expected to upgrade its specs through the incoming A15 bionic chip, improving overall processing, performance and power consumption. The new chip is also optimized for better thermal distribution.

Forbes also said the iPhone 13 might feature satellite connectivity. This means it would be capable of connecting to LEO (low earth orbit) satellites and using emergency communication in areas with no cell coverage. However, the feature has its limits:

It will only be available to specific countries. This might be due to local laws and customs.

Apple will launch its own satellites, which could take years to develop.

It will be limited to text service.

The feature might not be launched on iPhone 13. Gurman admitted the Apple satellite concept was still in development and might not be ready for a September release. He said this feature might be integrated into future iPhone models instead.

A 9to5Mac report also spotted exciting new clues over the weekend, about a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing that revealed a revised MagSafe charger, possibly used for iPhone 13. The charger added is called "model A2548," which is different from the current version introduced with iPhone 12, "model A2140."

The FCC filing said the charger was tested on four "new phone" units, possibly referring to the four iPhone 13 models.

Considering the lack of hardware upgrades, iPhone 13 could cost similar to the iPhone 12 base version, $799. Apple fans will have to wait for the official details and confirmation later this September.



