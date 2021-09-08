'League of Legends' Pentakill 2021: How to Watch Virtual Concert on September 8

Riot levels up their entertainment industry with an incoming "League of Legends" Pentakill Virtual Concert! Pentakill Lost Chapter is scheduled to go live on September 8 at 1:30 PM PT. The interactive concert would let viewers participate, chat and vote for their favorite God of Metal. Full details on how to watch the online concert are now available.

The "League of Legends" heavy metal band Pentakill has returned! Riot partnered with the virtual entertainment company Wave to create an interactive experience for Pentakill's epic comeback. Viewers will be able to influence the performance in real-time.

How to Join 'League of Legends' Pentakill 2021 Virtual Concert

The "LoL" Pentakill: Lost Chapter Virtual Concert will be available on wave.watch, YouTube and Twitch. However, the interactive album experience would be limited to Wave.

Pentakill Wave concert gives players three ways to interact:

Chat with Pentakill fans around the world

Vote to determine what happens next in the concert

Use a Wavercam to see yourself live on the big screen during the show

To join the Pentakill event, you have to:

Create an account in wave.watch

Generate your email, username, and password

Click "Sign up"

Also note, when signing up for a wave.watch account, viewers will be assigned to one of three teams led by a God of Metal (explained later). Viewers have to work with their team and fight in the name of their god and win the concert battle.

As previously mentioned, Pentakill 2021 concert will be live-streamed on "League of Legends" YouTube and Twitch channels. Video playback should also be available on both accounts after the event.

Read Also: Do You Want to Play 'Far Cry 6' on PC? You Might Need AMD Ryzen 5 5600X [Full System Requirements]

'LoL' Pentakill III: Lost Chapter, Event Details and More

Pentakill is a fan favorite band in the "League of Legends" universe. Its main team consist of Karthus, Mordekaiser, Sona, Yorick, Olaf, and Kayle. However, Dissonance of Pentakill Viego is teased as a guest artist for the event.

Pentakill was first released in 2014, where it created the album "Smite and Ignite." By 2017, they made their second appearance with the album "Grasp of the Undying." The 2021 Pentakill will launch the official release of their third album entitled Lost Chapter.



Despite its many long years in "League of Legends," Pentakill's universe and lore was only established recently. Riot released three videos explaining their new world of music and metal. Most notable is the video "Metal is Born," which is embedded below.





The video introduced three gods, namely:

Stentorus, the Deep One: the manifestation of tectonic thunder and rage

Cacophoni, the Mad One: who bent the insanity of the cosmos to their will

Perpetuum, the Immortal One: infinite and majestic

Event details revealed that viewers would represent one of these three gods in the concert, with the winning team dominating over the rest.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Guide, Updates and Rumors: Sky Fire Season 7 Finale Release Date Confirmed, 'Mad Max' Season 8 Crossover Leaked!