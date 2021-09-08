What is Logi Dock? Work-From-Home Setup Made Better by Logitech’s New All-In-One Dock

Logitech announced their new product, the Logi Dock, to enhance users' workflow. The all-in-one dock is designed to optimize the work-from-home setup but can very well be integrated into the workplace.



Fitted with some impressive features, the dock isn't just a charging port. It integrates itself as a powerful tool for video meetings as well. Read on to learn more about the new Logi Dock.

What Is Logi Dock? Specs and Price

Logi Dock is Logitech's all-in-one dock fitted with multiple ports, a microphone, speakers, and meeting controls designed to enhance and optimize the user's workflow.

According to Logitech, the Logi Dock simplifies the home office setup by reducing desktop clutter and helping the remote worker feel more productive. It was designed with the needs and pain points of the work-from-home user in mind.

The dock is designed to work intuitively, 9 to 5 Mac explained. It does not require any special software to help optimize the user's workflow, but it does have the Logi Dock app for extra added features.

The Logi Dock includes two USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort, an HDMI port, USB-C upstream, another USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port at the side, a Kensington lock slot, and a Bluetooth pairing button, according to The Verge. It can connect up to five USB devices and two monitors. It can also charge a laptop at the same time.

The dock is also a giant speaker, perfect for online video meetings. It also includes a built-in noise-canceling speakerphone, eliminating the need for a dedicated microphone or headset.

Meeting controls are also fitted on top of the Logi Dock, allowing users to easily mute their microphones or disable their video cameras while in a Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Zoom meeting.

If paired with the Logi Dock app, users can integrate their calendars to access meetings easily. If a scheduled meeting is about to start, the Logi Dock will light up to notify the user. To enter the meeting, it's as easy as tapping the dock.

At $399, the Logi Dock is already compatible with both macOS and Windows and with major online meeting platforms and apps. The dock comes in graphite and white.

Logi Dock packs plenty of ports, pretty lights and a built-in speakerphone https://t.co/87cW0aURjd by @killianbell pic.twitter.com/F0f5bWCdTA — Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) September 8, 2021





Read Also: Mayk.it App Download: Social Music App Full Features, How To Install in iOS, from Apple Store

Work From Home Setups

As companies continue with work-from-home or hybrid work setups, creating work-life balance or setting healthy lifestyle boundaries can be difficult.

Working with a schedule may seem very straightforward. However, with most employees working at home with their families, sometimes creating that division between work and other responsibilities can be challenging.

Integrating apps to reinforce work-life boundaries better can be a huge help in that case. This article lists the top seven benefits of using a digital time clock app to manage time and productivity better when working remotely.

Conference calls are very much the crux of remote work setups. Hosting or delivering a successful online conference is one of the most important skills to hone in this day and age, as this is the most common communication channel aside from emails.

We have compiled five of the key factors necessary for successful online conferences here. We can also walk you through how to share your screen on Zoom for better deck presentations so you can present your ideas and reports in the most professional way possible.

Related Article: Clearer Work-Life Balance for Windows 11 Users: How To Make Outlook.com Your Default Email Client