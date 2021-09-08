Samsung Tab S8 Ultra vs. 2021 iPad Pro: Rumored Specs, Power, Design and More

The newest 2021 iPad Pro is easily one of the most powerful tablets on the market to date. Its M1 chip provides incredible performance superceding any of its predecessors. Samsung is looking to take on the latest iPad with its Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra coming soon. Rumors of its specs make it a formidable competition to the iPad Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Rumored Specs and Design

According to Phone Arena, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be positioned to be the competitor of the latest Apple iPad Pro.

It will be fueled by Samsung's forthcoming flagship chip, the Exynos 2200. With it, the device will most likely feature a new AMD GPU. According to alleged benchmark scores, the Exynos 2200 looks to be at the same level as the M1 chip that is fitted in the 2021 iPad Pro models.

It is possible that the company powers it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898--perhaps providing the North America and China market with the Snapdragon chip while the rest of the models get the Exynos chip. For now, though, that is all speculation, Phone Arena said.

Samsung is not holding back in giving their tablet with top-of-the-line specs, providing it with the company's best display. Regardless of the processor, it should be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to have a slightly bigger body than its predecessor the Tab S7 Plus, with almost non-existent bezels. This would mean a 14.6-inch 120Hz screen. For its battery, it should be around 11,500mAh.

Samsung Tab S8 Series will have first Ultra model - like their S series and Note series and Exynos 2200 will be equipped with it !



Tab S8+ model will be equipped with Snapdragon 898 in both Wi-Fi and LTE models !



Source pic.twitter.com/l8n9aEB7g3 — Fardin Niloy (@FardinNiloy3) September 6, 2021

2021 iPad Pro Specs Make It a Very Powerful Tablet

The 2021 iPad Pro was released in May, fitted with the latest Apple M1 chipset and the Apple 8-core graphics GPU with an Octa-core CPU, GSM Arena said. With its 8 GB RAM, it has options for internal memory ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB. For its 16 GB RAM, buyers have the option for a 1TB or 2TB internal memory.

Its 12.9-inch screen is a mini-LED LCD 120Hx display with Dolby Vision. It is also optimized for the Apple Pencil. It has three pro cameras fitted with a LiDAR scanner, as well as a front-facing camera that can unlock the device using Face ID.

The M1 chip is really its pièce de résistance, as it provides mind blowing performance. It supports Thunderbolt which helps it connect to other devices with ease and high performance.

Much needed gadget update..

The 2021 iPad Pro M1 11" with the magic keyboard. #Apple #ipadpro2021 pic.twitter.com/fuA1LlmT44 — Abinash Mohapatra (@twistedfork88) September 4, 2021

Samsung Tab S8 Ultra vs. 2021 iPad Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is set to be unveiled along with the Galaxy S22 series, Phone Arena said. The model is suggested to cost around $1,320 in the South Korean market.

When purchasing a 2021 iPad Pro, the 11-inch display starts at $799 for its lowest internal storage and for the 12.9-inch display, the price starts at $1,099.

Considering its strong processor and the technology Samsung has developed for its devices' displays, it could easily be one of the best Android tablets of 2022. The iPad Pro positions itself to be just shy of a computer with its capabilities, providing flexibility and creativity for its users.

While both are very powerful pieces of technology, it is also important to factor in the designated use of the tablet--if it is for creative purposes, or if it is meant to replace or become an extension of your computer, or if it is simply as an extra gadget. It is also worth considering your other devices, if you already have other Apple devices in your ecosystem or you are integrated with Samsung's.

At the end of the day, it is how the tablet best suits the user and their lifestyle and needs.

