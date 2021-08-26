iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy Flip 3: Specs, Battery, Features, Design and Which Should You Buy

Samsung recently announced their new lineup of foldable smartphones and Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the reveal of the iPhone 13. If you have been on the lookout for a new phone and are torn between ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 now or waiting for Apple to debut the iPhone 13, we've rounded up the outstanding features of each phone to help you decide which phone is the best fit for you.

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

Deciding between an iOS or Android smartphone? Here are the specs on the newest Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 and the rumored details on the upcoming iPhone 13.

Specs

Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy Flip 3 has 8GB of RAM with 125 GB or 256 GB of storage, XDA Developers said. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, will probably be sporting the A15 Bionic chip, a new and faster chip than the iPhone 12's A14 chip, Tom's Guide said. It might get 4GB of RAM like its predecessors, and will have a chance to choose between 125GB or 256 GB of storage and even 512 GB.

The green Z Flip 3 is very, very nice. First impressions really are how much of a glow up this generation is on the Flip. pic.twitter.com/fd2XAzr8ZY — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) August 26, 2021

Both the iPhone 13 and the Galaxy Flip 13 are getting 120hz refresh rates on their displays, with the Flip getting a Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen and the iPhone 13 probably getting an OLED screen similar to the iPhone 12 or it could be fitted with a new LTPO panel.

The body of the Galaxy Flip 3 boasts of an Armor Aluminum frame with a Gorilla Glass Victus back. The iPhone 13 will also have an aluminum body and have the same ceramic shield as the iPhone 12, making it better protected from drops and other daily wears and tear than previous iPhone models of the past.

Looks like iPhone 13 it is! A new image from Weibo (see previous tweet) shows the alleged official packaging for the “iPhone 13.” The naming this year has been a subject of debate between iPhone 12s and iPhone 13. What do you guys think of the name? Render from @rendersbyian pic.twitter.com/gRCJE8twPS — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 26, 2021

Battery

Both phones would have Qi wireless charging. Rumors say the iPhone 13 will have improved battery life thanks to a bigger battery and the new energy-efficient features like the rumored LTPO display that can reduce power consumption by 15 percent to 20 percent.

Design

The noticeable difference between the two phones is obviously the way the Galaxy Flip 3 can be folded in half while the iPhone 13 will most likely borrow the iPhone 12's straight-edge design.

When folded, the Galaxy Flip 3 is 8.84 x 7.22 x 1.59-1.71 cm, and unfolded, it's 16.6 x 7.22 x. 0.69 cm, according to GSM Arena.

The iPhone 13 lineup will come in the 6.1-inch vanilla model and iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. A 5.4-inch mini model may be phased out, given the low sales of the iPhone 12 mini.

The Galaxy Flip 3 will come in the following colors: Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream, White, Pink.

Wide range of colors available for Galaxy Z Flip 3#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/bqCHjS0MNz — E 👑 (@KiranSays10) August 18, 2021

The iPhone 13 will most likely come in black, silver, rose gold, and gold. As for the more non-traditional colors, Tom's Guide said a bronze or orange color could be Apple's move, but a bubble gum pink is not out of the picture either.

The notch on the iPhone 13 will also be smaller, according to reports, but still very visible, unlike the pinhole design of the Samsung.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“See true beauty”.



- Sunset Gold

- Rosé

- Matte Black

- Pearl



Which colour do you want to get?

Concepts by me!

RT! pic.twitter.com/IEtuZPqnUe — Apple Tomorrow  (@Apple_Tomorrow) August 19, 2021

Additional Features

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 allows users to snap photos even when it is folded. Preview of the shot is possible through the larger cover display. The main cameras include a 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm wide lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ ultrawide lens. Its selfie camera is a 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm wide lens, and both support 4K video resolutions according to GSM Arena.

SAMSUNG Z FLIP IS SO PRETTY….😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wOqXvFoKEv — mei 🌼 khyle, juyomi & niniey dayy! (@kyuu413) August 26, 2021

The iPhone 13 is said to have larger cameras in a diagonal arrangement. The cameras will have larger sensors, and the ultrawide lens should come with an improved f/1.8 aperture compared to the f/2.4 of the iPhone 12.

Given the foldable nature of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, group selfies or even hands-free video calls are easier as users can simply prop up the smartphone on any flat surface, half-folded for stability.

Early iPhone 13 case shows design changes to cameras, notch and buttons https://t.co/ofpFECaG2m by @edfromfreelance pic.twitter.com/hEDY9eBZUH — Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) August 23, 2021

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy Flip 3: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 price will start at $999, hitting shelves on August 27. The unannounced iPhone 13 should be around the same price range as the iPhone 12, $699 for a mini if Apple decides to push through it, $799 for the vanilla, $999 for the Pro, and $1,099 for the Pro Max.

If you are an iPhone user looking for some change, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 would be an exciting upgrade. Similarly, for Samsung users looking to make the switch, waiting for the iPhone 13 could be rewarding.

The price point of both the Galaxy Flip 3 and an iPhone 13 Pro is similar and it simply boils down to what you prefer to get out of your smartphone. Both are top of their lines and packed with incredible features.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to be revealed next month, September.

