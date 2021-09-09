5 Best Top Laner in 'League of Legends' After Patch 11.18

With "League of Legends" Worlds 2021 less than two months away, the gam's developers released Patch 11.18 with nerfs and buffs catered for pro gameplay. Players busy with their season climb could use this new meta to their advantage.

According to Dotesports, "League of Legends" Patch 11.18 is the "first of two World-focused patches" coming this month. Developers focused to "unleash competition and breathe new life into the meta."

5 Best Top Laner in 'League of Legends,' Champion Buffs and Nerfs

The 11.18 patch affected 23 champions, one rune, and one item. Most of the champions chosen are "League of Legends" player favorites for the season. Full patch notes are available on the "League of Legends" official webpage.

📒 Patch 11.18 Highlights!



Full patch notes here 👇https://t.co/a8T2LsDORb pic.twitter.com/uvf3rD7qtp — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 8, 2021

The "League of Legends" lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu warned "adjustments" on the champions, particularly with Camille, Renekton, and Jayce nerf. The five new top laners who could dominate their category are:

5. Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo received massive buffs in patch 11.18. His Q damage to monsters increased from 300-500 to 350-650. His R heals 20 percent of missing HP and grants 15/20/25 percent of missing HP as bonus HP for 10 seconds

4. Gangplank

Gangplank was a standard choice for most top laners with his burst damage. "League of Legends" Patch 11.18 buffed him further with base health increase from 540 to 570 and health growth from 82 to 90

3. Singed

Singed got a new passive for his R, Insanity Potion. Singed now applies Grievous Wounds on targets when dealing damage on Insanity Potion duration

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Guide, Updates and Rumors: Sky Fire Season 7 Finale Release Date Confirmed, 'Mad Max' Season 8 Crossover Leaked!

2. Urgot

Urgot players often struggle to deal damage during early game phase. The handicap is now balanced with reduced cooldown and mana cost. Urgot Q cooldown got reduced to 10/9.5/9/8 seconds, and its mana cost dropped from 80 to 70.

1. Yone

Despite being a popular choice for mid, Yone is also an excellent choice for top laner. He gets an advantage against ranged top laners. Yone's W increased shielding per champion hit from 25 percent to 50 percent of base.

The champions listed with nerfs are Aphelios, Ashe, Camille, Jayce. Kalista, Lee Sin, Renekton, Thresh, Trundle and Varus.

On the flip side, other champions who got buffed are: Draven, Jinx, Kai'sa, Karma, Kog'Maw, Miss Fortune, Morgana, Soraka, Taliyah, Twitch, Yuumi, Zed, and Zoe.

Pentakill Skins and Hextech Tristana

It is also worth noting that"League of Legends" patch 11.18 adds eight new skins: seven from the Pentakill skin line and one Hextech series.

Pentakill skin line includes Karthus, Mordekaiser, Sona, Yorik, Kayle and Olaf. These skins are directly linked to 2014 Pentakill as its sequel. Dissonance of Pentakill Viego would be a new addition to the alternate universe.

A new chapter has begun.



Will you stand with Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Kayle, Karthus, Mordekaiser, Olaf, Sona, and Yorick in their battle to reclaim the glorious kingdom or look to usher in a new era with Dissonance of Pentakill Viego?



Available on September 9. pic.twitter.com/pehJiz5rta — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 8, 2021

The 11th Hextech addition would be Tristana and her Hexcrystal Cannon (Mark III).

💜 Hextech Tristana has landed in the PBE 💜 pic.twitter.com/AT0MCGUpfz — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 25, 2021

Related Article: 'League of Legends' Pentakill 2021: How to Watch Virtual Concert on September 8