PlayStation Showcase 2021: 'Star Wars' Remake, 'God of War Ragnarok' Trailer, and 4 New PS5 Games Revealed!

Several new and amazing games were revealed during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. Don't worry about missing out on the fun because a video playback of the event has been posted posted on YouTube!

PlayStation teased a "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" remake on PS5. Five other notable games were also spotted during the event.

How to Watch PlayStation Showcase 2021: Playback Video

The PlayStation Showcase is an annual event where Sony introduce its most imaginative developers and games releasing this holiday or beyond. Aside from game trailers, many fans watched the 2021 event to get the latest update on PS5--like game controllers or limited-edition models.

Different websites streamed the event on September 9 at 1 PM PT. Fortunately for those who missed it, PlayStation posted the full video playback in their official YouTube channel, embedded below.



Notable PS5 Games at PlayStation Showcase 2021

6. 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake

The fan favorite reveal on the event was the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" remake. Many rumors on the game have been posted on the internet. However, this is the first official confirmation fans got from PlayStation.

This is no Jedi mind trick!



We’re bringing STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake to PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive at launch and to PC in partnership with @PlayStation and @Lucasfilmgames!https://t.co/kDyB4RNN53 pic.twitter.com/rGXTs3cdXR — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) September 9, 2021

Sony announced the game has been in development under Aspyr studio and LucasFilm Games. According to Yahoo! Finance, the lead producer Ryan Treadwell said, "We're rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we've come to cherish."

No date of release was provided.

5. 'God of War: Ragnarok'

According to GameSpot, "God of War: Ragnarok" barely revealed any information on its short teaser video last year. Fortunately, this PlayStation Showcase 2021 event revealed a gameplay trailer that previewed the new characters, map and storyline.

The game would feature the story of Atreus and Kratos as they battle against Thor, the god of Thunder. They would also learn more about Atreus' identity as Loki following the events from "God of War."

God of War Ragnarök is coming. ❄️



Check out the reveal trailer for #GodOfWarRagnarok below!



▶️ https://t.co/HF1skIoIIR pic.twitter.com/cOvULhdhVL — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) September 9, 2021

4. 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection'

Sony also announced a remaster collection for the popular "Uncharted: A Thief's End" and "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." The new "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection" will be released in early 2022. Note that the PS5 version would be released ahead of the PC version.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC!



Book your tickets for early 2022 and join Nathan and Chloe in the global, thrilling adventures of UNCHARTED 4 and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy!



Read more: https://t.co/nv9t98sH6D pic.twitter.com/NaadF8Hkwo — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 9, 2021

3. 'Bloodhunt'

A highly anticipated free-to-play game was also revealed. Bloodhunt is part of the "Vampire: The Masquerade" universe, which features vampire factions and underground societies. Players get to experience a third-person battle royal game with an exciting storyline unlike any other.

We are proud to announce that we are partnering with @Sony to bring #Bloodhunt to @PlayStation 5 in 2021! pic.twitter.com/pUPbS0cVbs — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) September 9, 2021

2. 'Marvel's Wolverine'

Wolverine has also been teased as a standalone game coming exclusively to PS5. Not many details have been announced in its trailer.

For now, "Marvel's Wolverine" confirmed that Insomniac Game is behind its development.

We're ecstatic to announce Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine are coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. Stayed tuned for more information! #SpiderManPS5 #WolverinePS5 https://t.co/KAKTcdHwqE pic.twitter.com/pBBQu9aT9t — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 9, 2021

1. 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands'

Gearbox's latest game, called "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands," got confirmed as welkl. The studio teased a gameplay similar to its "Borderlands" series but with a fantasy spin-off twist.

The game could possibly feature tropes like dry humor, tea parties, and lots of brutal shooting.

