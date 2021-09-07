Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, $600 Golden State Payments Release Schedule

California distributed 600,000 direct payments for its first batch of expanded Golden State Stimulus checks last week. The total amount estimated was $354 million, which was deposited directly to registered bank accounts. The payment release schedule for other incoming payments was also revealed.

California touted its largest state tax rebate program, which aims to distribute $12 billion stimulus payments to support 66 percent of California's population. Eligibility, delivery schedule, and amount expected are explained through various internet sources.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Golden State Payments Release Schedule

According to KTLA, the first round of Golden State Payments was distributed on August 27. Payments would be delivered every 14 days thereafter, although no exact date was announced.

By estimate, the second batch could be sent by September 10 and the third batch by September 24. The cumulative payments should reach $12 billion in total.

Eligibility and amount will be determined through the 2020 tax returns information. Californians who completed and submitted their tax returns don't have to do anything except wait for their payment's delivery. Tax returns benefits could be delivered on or before October 15.

On the other hand, Californians who have not submitted their 2020 tax returns should do so now to qualify for Golden State Payments. The deadline for submission is October 15.

Also note, eligible recipients who receive their state tax refund by paper mail would have to wait significantly longer than direct deposits. Payments by mail are scheduled to come out on October 5 at the earliest. Afterwards, it will take three weeks or more to get delivered.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Golden State Payments Eligibility and Amount

The amount receivable from Golden State Payments will depend on two factors: the adjusted gross income and the number of dependents claimed.

Only Californian taxpayers who earn $75,000 or less qualify for the program. Eligible recipients who claim at least one dependent get an additional $500 tax refund payment.

The California Franchise Tax Board released an online calculator and eligibility assistant to help residents monitor their status.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition for $2000 Stimulus Checks Monthly

While Californians enjoy a state exclusive benefit of stimulus checks, millions of American families continue to petition for another wave of payments from the IRS and federal government.

Stephanie Bonin, one of the many Americans who suffered financial problems during this coronavirus outbreak, petitioned through Change.org about recurring payments for the duration of the pandemic. Bonin emphasized, " Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

Approximately a year after it gets posted, her petitioned has already gained 2,862,934 signatures at the time of writing. The petition is marked as one of the "top signed on Change.org" with an end goal of three million signatures.

The US House of Representatives and US Senate have yet to acknowledge or support this online petition.



