2021 MacBook Pro Leaks: New 14-inch Size, Mini-LED screen, Enhanced M1 Chip Teased

Apple has been rumored to unveil several new products this fall, starting with the much-anticipated iPhone 13 during its so-called "California Streaming" event on September 14.

Another juicy prospect for Apple fans is the rollout of the brand-new MacBook Pro line, which may be quite unlikely to get included in the most immediate Apple event but is still rumored to be set much later in the fall. According to a Cnet report, the company is highly likely to unveil the new MacBook Pros and other Macs in a follow-up event in October.

MacBook Pro 2021 Leaks: New M1 CPU, Mini-LED Based Screens

Citing some reliable leakers, Cnet hinted major changes in Apple's high-end laptop. These include an enhanced version of the M1 processor in all the models, a new 14-inch size MacBook Pro, fresh mini LED-based screens akin to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the return of reliable connectors we all wanted back.

The M1 CPU, after hitting a wide range of Apple devices, should definitely power the upcoming MacBook Pro, but rumors said this will be a new version for the larger 16-inch screen MacBook and for new desktops. The new chip, which may be called the M1X or M2, is also said to come in two variants-both having 10 cores, yet each with different graphics card core specs (16 or 32). This offers a stark improvement from the current eight cores in the M1 with seven or eight graphics cores, promising a significantly better performance that could rival a discrete AMD GPU, Cnet added.

In addition to the upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro, leaks reveal that Apple is set to offer a 14-inch replacement for the 13-inch variant, which means having a 14-inch screen that would fit in the chassis of about the same size as the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Another rumor Cnet revealed is that the next MacBook Pro will have a mini LED-backlight based display, allowing better high dynamic range support at higher brightness and improved local dimming. It is likewise hoped that the feature would have a future update allowing the MacBook Pro to show 4K HDR content.

MacBook Pro 2021 Design: A Flat-Edged Profile Aesthetic?

As for its design, there has been trend in most Apple devices announced this year in adopting the flat-edged profile look seen in the 2010 iPhone 4. It is unknown if the same goes for the MacBook Pro given its clamshell design. No word has surfaced on the array of colors it will offer, or if it will have the same gamut seen on the iMac.

In the current versions of the MacBook Pro, reliable connectors such as the HDMI port, the SD Card slot, and MagSafe power connector have been discarded. Other rumors reveal that these connectors will make a grand return on the 2021 MacBook Pro, along with a pair of USB4/Thunderbolt ports.

And, with the introduction of 1080p webcams on the 27-inch and 24-inch iMacs, integrating it to the new MacBook Pro would a welcome addition, as rumors suggest. Given that these MacBook Pros shall be used for virtual meetings and videoconferences, having the 1080p webcam is certainly a big plus.

