iPhone 13 Colors, Storage and More New Rumored Specs Ahead of Apple California Streaming

Apple is rumored to debut the iPhone 13 in just a few days. After months of leaks and speculations, all the anticipation and excitement, Apple fans could finally find out the real specs of the newest iPhone series.

We round up the most noteworthy rumors and leaks just before Apple's California Streaming event.

iPhone 13 Rumored Specs: Colors, Storage, Design

One of the decisions iPhone buyers make when choosing their new iPhone is its color, and according to Mac Rumors, the iPhone 13 lineup will have new colors in its color palette for the iPhone 13: Pink and Bronze .

The iPhone 13 lineup will comprise of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The first two models will reportedly have six color options: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and Product (Red presumably). The other two models have Black, Silver, Gold and Bronze. Graphite from the iPhone 12 Pro lineup is not making a return, and Pacific Blue is also scrapped out.

Storage for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 could be 64GB and 128GB, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Previous rumors suggested 1TB storage for the Pro line; however it was later squashed by other sources.

The body of the iPhone 13 models will probably not differ that much from the iPhone 12, borrowing its straight edges and ceramic shield for stronger protection against daily wear and tear--considering how more and more iPhone users are going case free.

The iPhone 13's camera layout is said to have the lenses at a diagonal instead of straight down and the Pro lineup will probably have a larger third camera sensor. Its screen, meanwhile, is rumored to have 120 Hz refresh rate according to sources and the notch on the front-facing camera is also going to be smaller.

Apple will most likely debut a new chip for the iPhone as well: the A15 Bionic chip giving the iPhone improved overall processing, performance, and power consumption as well as optimized thermal distribution.

The iPhone 13 will support Qi wireless charging and will probably be fitted with a larger MagSafe.

An interesting note, some Apple leak experts are unsure if the next iPhone is actually going to be named the iPhone 13, considering its cultural significance.

In a recent poll, it was discovered that 18.3 percent of the Apple users participating, which was one out of five, reported a fear of the number "13," otherwise known as triskaidekaphobia. It was also discovered that 74 percent of those poll participants said they would prefer a different name for the next-gen iPhones.

How to Watch Apple California Streaming

Apple's California Streaming is scheduled for September 14 and it is allegedly where the tech giant would debut its newest iPhone series. Along with the iPhone 13 debut would be the introduction of the iOS 15 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

California Streaming will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California and will be held virtually. Apple enthusiasts can watch the event on the Apple website, on YouTube, and on the Apple TV app.

