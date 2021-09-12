Xbox Elite Controller Hidden Feature: How to Activate RGB Lighting in Xbox Logo

The Xbox community discovered a hidden feature that lit up their day, literally. Members of the Xbox Subreddit found out that the Xbox logo on the Elite controller actually lights up in the colors found in the RGB spectrum. Read on to learn more about the "secret" feature and how you can activate it yourself.

Xbox Elite Controller Hidden Feature: RGB Lights

Xbox first released its Elite controller for the Xbox One, Xbox One X, the Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles back in 2015. Then the Xbox Elite 2 controller came out in the later half of 2019.

The Xbox Elite controllers offer gamers a premium experience whether on the Xbox or on the PC, Comicbook said. The controller has a few extra features as well as a better design,

After a few years of the controllers being in the market and have been in the hands of thousands of Xbox users, one Reddit user cound out a hidden feature that not a lot of people on the Internet knew about.

One of the added features of the Xbox Elite controller is the RGB lighting found on the Xbox logo, Gaming Bible said. As posted by the Reddit user kevLinK, the color of the logo lights can actually be customized to whatever color the user wants on the RGB spectrum. The Xbox One Reddit page was floored by this realization that it shot up to the top of the Subreddit page with 7.3 thousand votes in 22 hours, garnering 337 comments.

For such a neat little feature, it is unfortunate it took a few years for its users to fully appreciate it, although to frank, a lot of Xbox Elite controller gamers truly appreciate its physical and ergonomic design and features, and didn't think much about other more aesthetics fixtures.

How to Activate RGB Lighting in Xbox Logo of Xbox Elite Controller

Reddit user kevLinK's post got everyone talking, but it was user Somber_Solace who helped everyone out in the comments with how to actually set up the customized lights on the Xbox logo.

If you head over to Xbox's Support page, they walk you through customizing your Xbox Elite wireless controller: the mapping, left stick, right stick, triggers, vibration, and even brightness, all on the Xbox Accessories app on the PC, but it does not actually detail anything about the logo lights.

According to Somber_Solace, to set up the lights, head over to Steam > Settings > Controller > General Controller Settings. Once there, activate Xbox Configuration Support and Xbox Extended Feature Support. Once you find your Xbox Elite controller under Detected Controllers, select it and click on Preferences. The color remains active even after swtiching from the PC to their Xbox Series X console.

They did note that the setting was only found when using Steam and that the color resets after you turn the controller off or go to settings.

It is unknown why Steam supports this feature but it isn't actively promoted by Xbox themselves.

