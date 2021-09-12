OnePlus Buds Z2 Leak Reveals Design Change: Specs, Price, Release Date and Other Rumors

OnePlus has been very generous with their wireless earbuds options, and it looks like one of their pairs is getting an upgrade. Unofficial renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 were leaked, and although it looks familiar to its predecessor, there are is a notable redesign to its silhouette.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Leak: Design Change

OnePlus released its Buds Z as the brand's entry-level to truly wireless earphones. The earbuds debuted with the OnePlus 8T back in October 2020, according to Gizmo China. Just as the anniversary of its debut draws near, leaks of a supposed OnePlus Bus Z2 have surfaced and the design does not stray too far from its predecessor, but it does sport some slight tweaks.

The images of the refreshed earbuds were posted on Twitter by Steve Hemmerstoffer or @OnLeaks with @91mobiles, Tech Radar reported. Both accounts are established and reliable sources and the renders are based on live images, which makes it very likely that they are the final designs of the OnePlus Buds Z2.

Although borrowing its general design from its predecessor by retaining its long stem, the major difference between the old and the new models, according to Gizmo China, is the presence of the angled ear tips on the newer models which changes the silhouette ever so slightly. So far, that is the only design difference really seen from what the photos are showing. The charging case is very identical to the original model as well with its pill shape, so it is possible that the specs, with respect to the case, have not changed.

On the topic of specs, no information about any new features or just general specs have been leaked regarding the upcoming wireless earbuds.

Leaked OnePlus Buds Z2 Price and Release Date

Out of the three wireless earphones OnePlus offers in its current lineup, the OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Buds Pro, and OnePlus Buds Z, the third one is the most affordable, said Tech Radar. It does lack some features like active noise cancellation, but it is priced at an affordable $49.99. It is very likely that the newer OnePlus Buds Z2 will be in that same price range.

The notable tipsters did hint that the launch for the OnePlus Buds Z2 is scheduled in October and it could come in more colors than just the white that was leaked, per Gizmo China. That will be exciting considering how the original model only came in white.

It is also possible that since the OnePlus Buds Z was unveiled along the OnePlus 8T last year, the OnePlus 9RT might debut with the OnePlus Buds Z2. The OnePlus 9RT is the successor of the OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year.

