'Fortnite' Season 8 Skins, Rumors: Unicorns and Mari Skins Leaked, Rideable Monsters Possible?

Players are getting excited for "Fortnite" Season 8 in its Chapter 2. In fact, latest rumors and leaks said that unicorn skins, the mysterious character Mari, and rideable monsters would be added to the game.

"Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 7 officially concluded during the one-time only Operation: Sky Fire event. Players infiltrated the mothership and set off explosives that destroyed thousands of cubes inside the craft. Pieces of the broken mothership could possibly create a new map for the season.

After the event's conclusion, Epic Games tweeted teaser images and multimedia content for the new season. Data miners also contributed leaked info about incoming events.

'Fortnite' Skins: The Unicorn Fabio Sparklemane

The "Fortnite" official Twitter account released several different teasers for Chapter 2 Season 8. At the time of writing, the account has posted three images that could be combined to create a QR code combination. The QR unlocks a nine-second video embedded below:

...Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep.



Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21https://t.co/pGMbkgkhNM pic.twitter.com/Z6wtdTqMw3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Out of all the teasers, the one that caught players' attention was the tweet, "Oh, that's Fabio Sparklemane...he's just getting ready for battle." The photo teaser showed three fabulous unicorns ready for battle.

You took quite the fall there…



Oh, that’s Fabio Sparklemane...he’s just getting ready for battle. pic.twitter.com/ffjxbzgTpK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 12, 2021

It is worth noting that "Fortnite" invested so many details in this photo, like their radical hairstyle designed to resemble fire, rainbows and cosmos. The unicorns are also deadly and remarkable for balancing their guns with hooves.

Player hype built up for this unique skin style, rumored to be a part of the Battle Pass, per Fortnite Insider.

'Fortnite' Season 8: The Mysterious Character Mari

A report from Sportskeeda speculated that Mari could get added to "Fortnite" Season 8 as well. Mari is a character in-game first introduced in season 6.

She usually drops hints and puzzles for the community to unlock about "Fortnite" storyline. Mari was referred to as "a guardian angel for players" because she consistently warns them about dangers. She is also well informed about the ongoing events.

Mari surprised many in season 7, however, when she said "I don't trust Slone." Players are now speculating if they would see a Mari versus Dr. Slone event for season 8.

Note, however, that are only speculations for the event. Epic Games never elaborated on Mari's design, so players don't even know what she looks like at this point.

Rideable Monsters in 'Fortnite' -- New Leaks and Rumors

Meanwhile, DualShockers sources said that large rideable monsters might also appear in Season 8. They also speculated about "Stranger Things" thematic on a new map location.

A "Fortnite" insider said a new "sideways" dimension might appear in Chapter 2 Season 8. The dimension would be based from the Netflix show "Stranger Things." The leaker said monsters would come out from this sideways dimension and players would be able to ride them.

If true, it wouldn't be the first time "Fortnite" would introduce a new form of transportation. The game already featured vehicles and UFO rides that players could pilot in the previous season.

However, keep in mind that these speculations and rumors for "Fortnite" Season 8 should be taken with a grain of salt. Details are unofficial and subject to change depending on Epic Games' decisions.

