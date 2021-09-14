Android 12 Release Date, iPhone Like Features: 12 Upgrades You Should Watch Out For

Google has recently released its fifth and final beta build of the Android 12, but no final date has been given for the official rollout of the final version. Interestingly, new evidence reveal what could be the Android 12 release date.

Android 12 Set for Release in October, Internal Google Document Reveals

An internal Google document alleged that the company is set to release the Android 12 source code on October 4 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), XDA Developers revealed. The report noted that such release normally coincides with the actual day Google publicly releases a new Android version.

The document also detailed when Google will stop approving software builds for the Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12. It also disclosed when the tech giant releases the Android 12 source code with past release dates for the previous versions.

If it is correct, then the release will likely coincide with the rollout of the Pixel 6 phones, which is due for unveiling a few weeks after the purported Android 12 release.

The internal Google document also pointed that Android 12 took longer to launch than previous versions. With its October 4 release, it took them about a month after the normal annual rollout in September for the past two versions.

Why? It seems Google will give a major overhaul in terms of visuals and functionality with the Android 12.

12 Major Upgrades to Expect in Android 12

According to an Android Authority report, Google confirmed during its Google I/O 2021 that Android 12 will offer the biggest, top-to-bottom design overhaul, which is part of the next version of its Material You design language. This allows users to influence the design of their Android phones.

Also, a color extraction protocol will allow Android 12 to take elements from an installed wallpaper in completing the design. This means colors seen across the Android system will be altered based on the lock screen/home background. This will make your phone automatically exude a distinct look and feel. Aside from color extraction, there will be new design changes, spacing alterations, and animation boosts that will surely delight users.

One glaring change is the rounded rectangles on the notification shade, which are similar to Quick Tiles that are larger and can accommodate more information. Because of this, only a fewer tiles would be visible at first pull-a total of four instead of the usual six. The theme of the Quick Tiles will change depending on the color extraction protocol.

New privacy tools on Android 12 will make data collection by apps transparent, which is quite similar to an iPhone. This would allow users better control over app permissions to assist them in handling how and when apps can access their information through the new Privacy Dashboard.

Another useful feature is the new scrolling screenshot support that allows users to capture larger images of the current page on screen. Tapping the "capture more" button would allow you to take more of your screen. Then, you can edit or crop the image.

A redesigned notification system will offer better visuals, functionality and usability. Google is currently improving controls, while enhancing animations and transitions.

As the search giant, Google has certainly made search more powerful on an Android 12 device. Here, the company is introducing AppSearch, an on-device search engine that will let users search for content inside applications, even if the device is offline.

Users can also share Wi-Fi credentials easily and quickly through a "Nearby" button, which makes the user share connection to whoever they like. Here, they can share their credentials with multiple people without having to hand their phone for everyone to scan.

Updating Android 12 will also be possible through Project Mainline, the Google Play system updates program. The company could now push Android updates and other services through Google Play without the need for full system updates to fix issues. As such, Google can provide updates faster and efficiently by not passing through OEM channels or carrier.

Android 12 will also feature App Hibernation, which will disavow an unused app of its permissions and remove temporary files and cache owned by the app to optimize the device. Android 12 users can use this using the "App Info" section.

And, who would not rejoice with the flurry of new emojis people can use for their messages or social media posts? A syringe doesn't now come with a blood-red liquid (maybe to encourage vaccination), while other new ones are somewhat quirky, such as a fun-loving snowman.

More new Android 12 features, such as new widgets, heptic-coupled audio effect, improved auto-rotate, Internet panel, and immersive mode tweaks, will also be released.

