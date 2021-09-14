Elon Musk Hypes Up Tesla FSD Beta 10: You Can Even Avoid Crashing UFOs!

Elon Musk just revealed another crazy development! Tesla FSD Beta 10 could predict object height from video pixels directly. The features should help drivers, according to Musk, avoid crashing UFOs and its debris.

Tesla is a clean energy company that creates electric cars, battery energy storage, solar panels, solar roof tiles among many others. The company is also notable for having one of the best self-driving technologies, officially referred to as the Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD).

After many years of study and improvement, Tesla's FSD 10 rolled out to the public recently. Many Tesla drivers are still testing out its features on the road.

Tesla FSD V10 Passes the Monorail Test

Twitter user Gali recently posted a video test on the FSD V10 beta software. Before the test, Gali mentioned that FSD showed many different issues in the past. The software had problems registering monorail structures, so he was forced to avoid them by taking the wheel manually.

On the attached video clip, Gali tried ramming the monorail twice. FSD V10 recognized the collision course and avoided the structure. Note, however, that the passenger said, "that was so close." Unfortunately, as seen in the video, FSD V10 still drove over the bus lane instead of avoiding it.

The internet was taken by surprise when Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the video. Musk teased a big development on FSD technology.

Tesla FSD Beta 10: Elon Musk Tweets How to Avoid UFOs

Musk said that FSD 10 contains technology that "predicts height from video pixels directly, without needing to classify groups of pixels into objects." He explained that "in principle, even if a UFO crashed on the road right in front of you, it would still avoid the debris."

Unfortunately, the feature still needs work to enhance its sensitivity.

In theory, the feature should recognize objects near the Tesla vehicle through its video recording. The renders are instantaneous, so the car should recognize debris and obstructions in front of it, even from a UFO (unidentified flying object).

Musk also complained that the company had problems with the "voxel height of unknown objects in a way that isn't horrendous." This might be the reason why Tesla's true vision technology never displayed objects overhead like traffic lights or bridges.

Musk followed up the tweet with a comment, "I'm not saying there are UFOs ... but there are UFOs." The jab might be linked to an earlier joke when Musk confirmed being an alien on Twitter. A different article discussed fan comments and reactions to the sudden admission.

Overall, with the new Tesla FSD V10 feature, divers and fans can expect a lot more interesting development for later FSD versions.

