iPhone 13 Pre-Order, Release Date, Price: Where to Buy Pro, Pro Max, Mini

iPhone 13 pre-orders start on Friday, 5 AM PDT. Apple offers $110 to $790 for trade-ins with older iPhone models. However, pre-orders will only remain open while supplies last.

Apple officially announced the highly anticipated iPhone 13 during the California Streaming event. Full specs and details for the smartphone have also been revealed. The company also previewed other devices like new Apple Watches and iPads.

The Verge posted a 15-minute video about the highlights of the event. Time markers are available for each specific product mentioned. The video is embedded below:



iPhone 13 Release Date, Price, Official Specs and Other Details

According to The Verge, the iPhone 13 series is very similar to the iPhone 12 series. Their only notable difference externally is the smaller front notch and diagonal camera array. Internally, iPhone 13 is equipped with the new A15 Bionic chip, teased to improve performance and increase battery life better than iPhone 12.

The best features are found in iPhone 13's high-end lineup: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

On top of the upgraded chip, the smartphone has an improved display with ProMotion technology that loads up to 120Hz refresh rates and 1,000 nits brightness. Both models support Super Retina XDR displays.

All iPhone 13 versions have upgraded camera systems. The camera should offer better low-light photography with its bigger sensor and better ultrawide photography with its wider aperture. All three cameras now have night mode. The iPhone telephoto camera is also capable of 6x optical zoom, with new macro mode photography for 2cm in size subjects. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization features are limited to the Pro and Pro Max models.

Extra improvements in camera performance include Photographic Styles, which work like camera filters paired with AI computational photography. iPhone 13 also has a cinematic focus feature that intuitively adapts and focuses on video subjects, even on selfie mode. Pro and Pro Max models have an extra feature to film videos at 4K /30fps in ProRes, a higher quality video format that professionals use during the edit.

The iPhone 13 series has a base storage of 128GB. The Pro and Pro Max are expandable to 1TB. All support 5G connectivity. Their starting price is listed below:

iPhone 13 Mini: $729

iPhone 13: $829

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099

iPhone 13 Pre-Order: Where to Buy Before Stocks Run Out

Although Apple advertised their products to be available "today" in the California Streaming event, the Apple website said pre-orders will start on Friday, September 17th. Note, however, that at the time of writing, pre-orders are already ongoing.

To pre-order Apple's iPhone 13, head to this website.

Pre-orders are currently open for iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. Users can pick colors between pink, blue, red, midnight, and starlight. Storage capacity options are 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

Users need to select their carrier between AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Lastly, customers will be asked if they want to trade in an old iPhone device and payment option.

Complete all these steps to pre-order the iPhone 13. The product should be available by September 24.

