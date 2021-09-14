Czarina Grace Tech

iPhone 13 Specs, Major Upgrades: Fans Troll Apple With Memes After Big Reveal

Immediately after Apple officially announced its iPhone 13 series, fans took over Twitter to mock the smartphone. iPhone 13 memes and troll comments flooded over newsfeeds in the following hours. Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Immediately after Apple officially announced its iPhone 13 series, fans took over Twitter to mock the smartphone. iPhone 13 memes and troll comments flooded over newsfeeds in the following hours.

Apple unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 13 series in its California Streaming event. The iPhone 13 specs and features have also been confirmed during the occasion. The Verge posted a 15-minute video of the event highlights.

To summarize, iPhone 13 received a lot of upgrades in its camera and battery performance. Its exterior design received a minor tweak on its smaller notch and its diagonal camera array. However, other iPhone 13 details, like its shape, material, size and technology, were exactly the same as the iPhone 12.

Many Apple fans are disappointed with the lack of upgrades.

Best iPhone 13 Memes: Twitter Comments and Reactions From Apple Critics

The tradition of mocking Apple and its users continue in Twitter newsfeeds. Here are some of the best memes, jokes, comments, and reactions for the iPhone 13 series.

Fans are still very much excited about iPhone 13. With the smartphone high in demand but low on supply, competition should be intense. Fans might show off Taylor Swift parkour tricks during purchase.

Unfortunately, iPhone 13 prices aren't cheap. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cost $999 and $1099 respectively. With that, some fans are (jokingly) considering to sell their kidneys.

Right after iPhone 13's official announcement, older iPhone models might suddenly experience technical problems. Very suspicious.

But for other Apple fans, maybe the iPhone 13 is a very necessary upgrade from older models.

For others, they're still pondering on the difference between iPhone models.

To be fair, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro do have similarities.

Many Apple fans imply changing between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 may not be so different.

If there's one big difference between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it must be the age, right?

Other critics commented that iPhone 12 isn't an obsolete model. Twitter user Yellow Hair even begged for it as a donation.

Some fans are just enjoying iPhone 13's unveiling event

Others highlighted that Apple upgraded the iPhone 13 camera system. Twitter user Casey Neistat said he is excited to test it out.

iPhone 13 Pre-Orders, Only Available Until Stocks Last

Apple also announced that the company opened pre-orders for their latest Apple devices. All products should be available by September 24. Products mentioned include Apple Watches, iPads, and the iPhone 13 series.

Full details on how to pre-order these Apple devices are available in this article.

