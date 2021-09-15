Judge Dredd 'Call of Duty' Skin: How to Get Limited-Time Judge Dredd Bundle in Warzone, Black Ops

Do not miss out on the limited-time skin pack including Judge Dredd on "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Call of Duty: Warzone." Fans will now finally be able to become the law.

Find out how you can become the toughest force of order in Mega-City One.

Judge Dredd 'Call of Duty' Skin For Black Ops and Warzone

On Tuesday, September 14, "Call of Duty" announced the debut of the limited-time bundle of Judge Dredd skins for "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Elite Operator Ingo Beck of the Warsaw Pact can now stand in the boots of an icon from one of Britain's most legendary and long-standing comic magazines.

Judge Dredd is a household name, well known from the European comic book world. He was introduced to the United Kingdom back in 1977 and brought to the United States a year before the "current event" of "Black Ops Coldwar" which was in 1984.

The definition of law and order, Joe Dredd was cloned from the founder of the Judges, the "Father of Justice" Eustace Fargo, "Call of Duty" explained. Dredd was engineered to be one of the greatest law enforcers in Mega-City One. His reputation as the toughest, most respected, and feared of the zero-tolerance cops precedes him.

Dredd's unwavering and uncompromising commitment to the law is what strikes terror in the hearts of any criminal in his mere presence. The epitome of summary justice, his power to sentence and execute (if necessary) with his array of weaponry makes Judge Dredd the force of order, standing against a tide of anarchy.

How to Buy the Judge Dredd 'Call of Duty' Skin Pack

The Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Limited-Time Bundle--part of the fifth season of "Call of Duty"--is available from September 14 up until October 14 at 20:30 AM PT, Bloody Disgusting said.

Ingo Beck, a demolitions and bomb disposal expert, is Judge Dredd's conduit. Beck can be outfitted in two Judge Dredd skins: the main "Judge Dredd" uniform and the "Comic Strip" skin which is a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice.

The Bundle also comes with three Weapon Blueprints, including the "Quick Judgement" SMG for expedited sentences, the "Arbitrator Rifle" Assault Rifle for fighting the war with a just cause, and the "Lawgiver" Pistol to crank up the judgment and dish out the pain--based on the standard-issue weapon given to all Judges which means no palm prints are needed to operate it.

Other Bundle inclusions are the "Incendiary" Finishing Move, the "Book of Law" Weapon Charm, the "Judge's Watch" Wrist Accessory, an Animated Calling Card, and an Emblem.

The limited-time Judge Dredd Tracer Pack will cost players CP 2,400.

