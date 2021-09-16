Marvel 'What If' Episode 6 Easter Eggs, Reviews: Tony Stark's New Way to Die Draws Funny Reactions

Marvel's "What If" Episode 6 showed yet another Tony Stark death. Moreover, the easter eggs of the episode make it the most eclectic and diverse installation so far--featuring jokes across the Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline.

The MCU alternative story "What If...?" mixed up stories between Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Erik Killmonger. In quick summary, Stark and Killmonger helped each other, used each other, and killed each other. Killmonger won, taking over Wakanda as its new king in the process.

Voice actors for the episode are Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, Jon Favreau, Michael B. Jordan and Mike Wingert. Characters like Pepper Potts, Shuri, and General Ross are taken over by new actors.

Some of the best scenes for Marvel's "What If" Episode 6 are clipped together by YouTuber agameoffantasy. The video is embedded below:



Marvel 'What If' Episode 6 Easter Eggs, Clues, and References

With the chaotic events happening in Episode 6, fans might have missed some exciting clues and references. Screenrant listed some of the best easter eggs spotted on the episode. Warning: spoilers ahead.

"Iron Man" 2008

"What If" Episode 6 started with a scene taken from the first "Iron Man" movie. This is the scene of Tony Stark riding in a military transport with soldiers. Dialogue, gang signs, and the iconic selfie photo were included.

Killmonger in Afghanistan

Killmonger's appearance in the war is not entirely surprising because MCU Killmonger's backstory said he was a highly decorated Navy SEAL officer. "What If" amazingly brought these two histories together in one odd mix.

Killmonger Steals Happy Hogan's Promotion

Happy told Pepper, "that was supposed to be my promotion," a direct reference to the events of "Iron Man 3."

Ten Rings Logo

In the scene where Killmonger proved Obadiah State's crime, a faint image of the Ten Rings logo appeared in the background. This is an easter egg for Marvel's "Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings" movie.

Tony Predicts His Death

Tony Stark grossly foreshadowed his death on "Avengers: Endgame." He warned Steve Rogers "time messes back" early in the movie. In "What If" Episode 6, Stark compared himself and Killmonger to Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid. Stark already died, perhaps Killmonger is next.

Tony Stark's New Way to Die Draws Funny Twitter Reactions



Marvel fans take over Twitter to post their reactions about the latest episode. Here are some of the best tweets:



Spoiler Warning, every important scene on "What If" episode 6.



What If Episode 6 spoilers without context. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/ksnQDytu9S — The Marvel Bulletin (@marvelbulletin_) September 15, 2021

Tony Stark gets killed again. It's turning to a meme now.

Me watching Tony Stark being killed on What If episode 6: pic.twitter.com/gGsrz5SSuc — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//SHANG-CHI/WHAT IF ERA (@giselleb1234) September 15, 2021

Unfortunately, the scene still hurts for many fans

Others are also taking a moment to appreciate T'Challa, the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

However, not everybody enjoyed "What If" Episode 6. Hopefully, things will get better in Episode 7.

The action was very good aswell but the what if scenario was no where near as fun or clever as the other ones😐

But I did like how true they stayed to the character of killmonger🔥

Even the cliffhanger didn’t leave me gassed like the others😕

Easily the worst ep😡

Episode 6- 6/10 pic.twitter.com/Lr0eCJyWQl — AllthingsMarvel8 (@AllthingsMrvl8) September 15, 2021

