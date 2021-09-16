Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights.

To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians. These payments aim to provide immediate relief to Californians' financial expenses.

The Golden State stimulus check payments were already sent out in two waves. GSS I payments released a one-time check of $600 up to $1200 to residents earning less than $30,000. Afterward, the GSS II payments released $600 to $1100, depending on eligibility.

Californians who qualify for GSS payments are limited to these eligibility requirements:

People who filed and submitted 2020 tax returns by October 15

Has a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $75,000 or less on tax year

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Must be a resident of the state for more than half the 2020 tax year

Stayed as a California resident upon payment release

Fourth Stimulus Check: Golden State Stimulus Check Delivery Schedule

The first round of GSS II payments was distributed on August 27. Meanwhile, this Thursday, various citizens have confirmed the checks appearing in their bank accounts.

A third batch might come out on the last week of September. Payments would continuously be delivered every 14 days until they reached a cumulative amount of $12 billion.

Read Also: NASA Reveals Plan to Crash Spaceship to Deflect Massive Asteroid: Full Simulation, Mission Launch Date and MORE

Some Californians already tweeted payment updates.

Twitter user @conchoecia told Californian residents to check their banks. Another user replied that "half of the people are it today."

Half of the people are it today — beast (@seraguz23) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter user @pinchemom said she desperately needed the payment. Fortunately, the Golden State stimulus check dropped in her account.

I was scared to check our bank account because we’ve been scraping by on $100 or so the week before payday and my husband was like “we shoulda got the child tax credit tho right?” and low and behold there’s a Golden State Stimulus in our account as well! 🙌💰 — 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚐♑︎ (@pinchemom) September 16, 2021

$600 Fourth Stimulus Check: Online Petition to Include SSDI and SSA Recipients in Golden State Payments

Unfortunately, not all Californians enjoyed the updates. Twitter user @peacemsw questioned why the elderly with no children have no stimulus checks. The user emphasized that expenses were rising, and they too, need financial aid. The user asked, "Why are families more important than the elderly?"

Just looked up the CA Golden State Stimulus checks. Again, if one is elderly, has no small children, no check for us. Does the state think we can live here with rising prices and no help? Why are families more important than the elderly? — linda stultz ✌🏻😎 (@peacemsw) September 16, 2021

Another user explained himself to be SSDI. Regardless of his income, he said he never qualified for any of the Golden State Stimulus checks because it was limited to people on SSI.

If I remember correctly, the first one was for people on SSI, yes? I was informed by Social Security that I am not on SSI. I am on SSDI, so I did not qualify for either of the Golden State Stimulus checks.



I received both rounds of the federal stimulus, however. — Michael McAllister ♿ (@ThatMichaelM) September 16, 2021

An online petition recently opened in Change.org, calling for the inclusion of SSDI and SSA recipients. The petition said that "The cost of this pandemic has put additional strain on these beneficiaries and they should not have been left out from this additional stimulus check."

At the time of writing, the petition has already gained 1,464 signatures out of its 1,500 goal. The petition is marked "to get picked up by local news!" Petitioners are hoping for a positive response from Governor Gavin Newsom.



Related Article: Amended Tax Refund Schedule 2021: 6 Major Reasons Your Money Is Delayed; What Does Math Error Mean?