'Tales of Arise' Owl Locations Guide: Complete List of Locations, How To Capture 38 Owls

"Tales of Arise" hid a total of 38 owls in different locations. Each owl will give you rewards like cosmetics and artifacts. There is one strategy players can exploit to search for the owls.

Throughout the game, players will encounter Dahnan Owls, cute creatures that come in different shapes and sizes. Some owls will stand outlike a pink colored owl in the middle of a leafy green forest, while thers will completely blend with their environment--like a deep brown owl hiding between rock crevices.

Always keep your eyes out for small details. Some of these owls will hide inside baskets, in plain sight, or perch in a hard-to-reach location.

Strategy to Search for Owls

Players who unlocked Rinwell should be familiar with her pet owl Hootle. This little owl would be your in-game indicator for nearby owls. Hootle will automatically appear whenever you're close to one of the owls. If Hootle suddenly disappears from your screen, then you might have moved out of the owl's range, so immediately back up.

According to Pushsquare, when Hootle appears, you should walk around the area. A "hooting" sound will get louder whenever you get close to one of the owls.

After catching a certain number of owls, you should return them to the Owl Forest. Rewards and cosmetic outfits would be received there.

'Tales of Arise' Owl Locations: Complete Guide

YouTuber PowerPyx listed all the owl locations and their respective rewards:

Sandinus Ravine (Dog Tail): follow the tracks and search the right wall. Ulzebek (Rabbit Ears): the top floor of the corner house. Iglia Wastes (Cat Ears): climb the vine going up. Bottom corner of the map. Kyrd Garrison (Cat Tail): far corner of the rock outcropping. Mosgul (Monocle): hidden in a corner under the bridge. Trench of Flames - Castle Gates (Dog Ears): inside a broken house. Trench of Flames - Castle Gates (Left Bandage): hidden under the screen on the top corner of the map. Glanymede Castle (Rabbit Tail): hidden with the chickens. Lacerda Cliffs (Frame Glasses): rocky steps on the right side of the screen. White Silver Plains (Left Eyepatch): wall on the top right corner of the map. Messia 224 (Wolf Ears): hidden in a basket beside the fireplace. Nevira Snowplains (Wolf Tail): middle of the lake. Cysloden - Alley (Sunglasses): take a right turn on the intersection, search on the left wall. Riville Prison Tower (Devil Horns): bottom room, left bookshelf. Frozen Valley (Half Frames): near the top bridge, look up on the trees. Overseer Hill (Red Tropical Corsage): bottom of the gorge, look up to the left wall. Trasilda Highway (Devil Wings): on the farm patch beside the horse stable. Tietal Plains (Giggle Glasses): rightmost section of the map. Cross the stone arch and look up. Viscint (Halo): climb the stairs. carefully observe all the market stalls. Autelina Palace - Kitchen (Crown): left side of the kitchen. Talka Pond Road (Dragon Tail): before entering the castle, look around the wall structure. Niez (Red Rose Corsage): one of the shops near the intersection. Aqfotle Hills (Sunglasses): inside the damaged house hanging off the cliff. Adan Lake (Angry Glasses): on top of the bridge-like structure. Adan Ruins (Angel Wings): top right corner of the map, near the river. Mobile Fortress Gradia (Butterfly wings): inside the last room bottom left of the map. Tuah Seashore (Right Eyepatch): top left corner of the map. Thistlym (Hair clip): under one of the torches. Shinefall Woods (Bandage): on top of the archway. Lavtu Marshlands (Swirly Glasses): bottom corner on the center of the map. Pelegion (Sad Glasses): perched on one of the buildings on the bridge. Del Fharis Castle (Hootle Doll): top right room on the map. Look up the chandelier. After catching 32 owls, you need to interact with the owl king to spawn the last remaining six. Glanymede Castle - Lord's Chamber (Maiden's Shield): bottom of the stairs. Iglia Wastes (Vivid Sphere): climb up the vines, head left to the rock formation, construct a ladder and climb up. Riville Prison Tower - Hidden Chamber (Broken Machine Gun): enter the room and look left. Autelina Palace - Guard room (Ancient Excavator): left corner of the room. Uninhabited Island (Metal Miner's Cap): in the island on Tuah Seashore. Del Fharis Castle - Lord's Chamber (Trident): the center of the room.

Remember to head back to the Owl King to get your reward!



