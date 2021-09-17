Airpods 3 Release Date Leaked: Specs, Design and More Apple Rumors

Apple did not reveal the AirPods 3 release date during the California Streaming event, which surprised several fans. Internet rumors theorized that the reason for its delay is the low supply production for the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. However, the company might have received new supplies by now, so the AirPods 3 release date could still happen this 2021.

Apple fans waited months for the next big AirPods release. Many believed it should have been revealed in the Apple event last Tuesday together with iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. However, latest rumors explain a production holdup.

AirPods 3 Release Date Postponed

Gadgets 360 said that the Apple AirPods 3 entered the production phase behind schedule. The units have only started to ship out from suppliers to Apple stores. Since the company ran with low stocks on the warehouse, it was not announced during the September event.

Experts predict that Apple will hold one more event before the year ends. Apple may launch its AirPods 3, together with the second generation AirPods Pro on an October event, rumored to reveal the M1X chipset-powered Mac devices.

AirPods 3 Specs, Features, Design, and Price

Cnet reported latest rumors and leaks about the AirPods 3. One of which that AirPods 3 would look similar to AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and smaller charging case.



Twitter sources posted AirPods 3 photos earlier this year. Gizmochina tweeted AirPods 3 renders for the earphones inside and outside its charging case.

Another source, LeaksApplePro, tweeted a leaked image of allegedly the actual product. The photo shows a lot of similarities to Gizmochina renders.

Apple possibly reduced the stem size after the growing complaints on long stem designs. Users of the old AirPods said the earphones fall out easily when moving or running. AirPod 3 shorter stem should be a snug fit in comparison.

Moreover, rumors claim that AirPods 3 also features metal accents, said to have a motion sensor and touch technology.

Many Apple fans also expect AirPods 3 to support spatial audio. AirPods 3 might even come with a new chipset to further enhance Apple Music Lossless audios.

The earbuds are also speculated to gain better battery life than its predecessor. Experts speculate more than five hours of runtime. The smaller battery case would possibly hold an extra charge, as per usual. The charging case might only feature wireless charging, no wired options. This suggests a higher retail price.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro feature quick switching might also be available for AirPods 3.

It is unclear if AirPods 3 would include features like active noise cancellation or transparency mode. Both are in-demand features that might affect consumer decision to buy or pass on the AirPods 3.

Fans also speculate that AirPods 3 would cost slightly more than AirPod's current retail price of $159. However, with the new features and redesign, AirPods 3 might cost $199.

These are all AirPods 3 rumors and leaks. Information is subject to change based on Apple's initiative.

