iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12 Performance Test, Power: CPU, GPU Benchmark Leads to Shocking Results!

During the California Streaming event, Apple revealed the A15 Bionic chipset of iPhone 13. However, it was later revealed that the lineup has GPU differences. Analysts recently ran tests to see if the iPhone 13 series could beat iPhone 12 Pro Max.

After months of waiting, the iPhone 13 has finally been revealed. The smartphone is available for preorder in Apple website and should be shipped by September 24. Starting price are as follows:

iPhone 13 Mini: $729

iPhone 13: $829

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099

Several internet rumors were correct about the iPhone 13 features. However, the smartphone's biggest upgrade was centered on its internal performance.

iPhone 13 Official Specs and Features

Marques Brownlee tweeted that iPhone 13's biggest features are its 800 nits XDR display, smaller notch, bigger battery bump, and camera array. Moreover, iPhone 13 camera functions now include a cinematic portrait video, AI filter system and Apple ProRes format.

iPhone 13’s biggest features:

A15 Bionic

New colors

800 nits XDR display

20% smaller notch

New camera array

Cinematic video mode

Slightly bumped battery life



13 Mini: $699

13 Mini: $699
13: $799

Another notable feature for iPhone 13 is the newly developed A15 chipset. All iPhone 13 smartphones are equipped with the chipset, however, it's paired with different GPUs. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4-core GPUs, similar to its predecessor, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 5-core GPUs.

GSMarena reported that Geekbench tested the A15 Bionic chip from an iPhone 13 Pro prototype. Resulting score is 14,216, about 55 percent better than iPhone 12 Pro's performance of 9,123. No tests were made for the A15 4-core GPU iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: One Clear Winner

A follow-up report was later made by GSMarena. AnTuTu ran some tests proving that iPhone 13 Pro is better than iPhone 12 Pro.

Note, however, that AnTuTu ran its test with "iPhone 14.2." Analysts assumed this would be the iPhone 13 Pro unit. The unit tested had 6GB RAM and 1TB storage. Overall score is 840,000, which is the fastest score for an iPhone device.

On a speed boost test with its GPU, iPhone 13 Pro had a 19 percent edge, possibly granted from its extra core. CPU performance also jumped by 17 percent. The memory test showed the best scores with 44 percent increase. It is worth noting that larger solid state drives tend to be faster than the smaller variants.

Other Geekbench scores also include a multi-core test, with iPhone 13 Pro Max at 4,818 and iPhone 12 Pro Max at 4,056. In the single-core test, iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1,734 and iPhone 12 Pro Max had 1,606.

Unfortunately, no test is conducted for iPhone 13 vanilla and Mini. These smartphones were unavailable for testing.

Overall, iPhone 13 outperformed iPhone 12 in most of its features. It is especially evident with GPU and storage performance.

Keep in mind that all of these performance reports are unofficial data. Smartphones used for the test are probably prototypes units. Numbers might change when compared to the actual iPhone 13 device. More data should be available after September 24.

