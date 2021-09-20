Don't Want to Update to iOS 15? 5 Steps to Keep iOS 14 and Still Get Security Patches

Apple officially revealed the full details of the iOS 15. The update added new features on FaceTime, Maps, Live Text and more. Moreover, the company also announced iOS 15 as an optional system update, so iPhone users who choose to stay on iOS 14 will still receive security patches.

Traditionally, Apple forces iOS system updates on its users by adding much-needed security patches in the package. iOS updates are often installed automatically in an all-or-nothing format.

Several Apple users struggle to adapt to these sudden changes. iOS updates sometimes include "redesigns" that completely mess up the smartphone interface. Other mobile apps or accessories also stop working after an update because their firmware still hasn't adapted to the latest iOS format.

Fortunately, Apple listened to user complaints. Now, iOS 15 is registered as an alternative update Setting for smartphones.

How to Keep iOS 14 and Receive Security Patch

9to5mac provided Apple users the following steps to avoid installing iOS 15 and stay on iOS 14:

Open the "Settings" on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad

Go to "General"

Tap "Software Update"

Tap "Automatic Updates"

Toggle off to the "Install iOS Updates"

Following these steps, Apple's incoming security patches will be listed under "Software Update" instead of the iOS 15 update.

Note, however, that this option to stay on iOS 14 might be temporary. After a few more seasons, Apple might slowly withdraw its support and focus on iOS 15 updates instead. The option to stay on iOS 14 is intended for iPhone users who need specific apps or accessories that have not yet been updated to iOS 15. After apps receive their iOS 15 support, iPhone users are recommended to update their smartphones too.

Apple iOS 15 Features: Now Available

For interested consumers, Apple promised terrific new features in iOS 15 that help "connect, focus, explore, and do even more with iPhone." Here are some of the key features and enhancements added.

13. FaceTime: Portrait mode, grid view, spatial audio, voice isolation mode, optical zoom, and calendar integration

12. Messages: Updated photo collage, pinned content, and special message notification options

11. Memoji: Clothing, different eye colors, glasses, and stickers

10. Focus: Filter, Customize, and dedicated spaces for smartphone notifications

9. Notifications: Redesigned notification bubbles, with features like notification summary, mute notification, and time-sensitive notification

8. Maps: Interactive globe, 3D landmarks, redesigned transits, and new driving features

7. Safari: Tab groups, Tab group syncing, bottom tab bar, customizable start page, and better privacy protections.

6. Wallet: New feature that could hold virtual home keys, hotel keys, office keys, car keys, and multiple-pass downloads

5. Live Text: Adds an interactive experience with photos

4. Spotlight: Rich results, photo search, lock screen access, and improved app store search

3. Health: Includes health records for lab results enhancements, COVID-19 immunization, and test results, and blood glucose highlights.

2. Privacy: App privacy reports and limited photo library improvements through third-party apps

1. Siri: Better and faster on-device processing, offline support, and improved on-device speech processing



