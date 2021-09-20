iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung S21 Ultra: Specs, Design Differences, and Which Should You Buy?

Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Experts analyzed the official specs for both devices and highlighted their advantages.

Two flagship smartphones have been released this 2021. Android users received their Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, while Apple fanatics wait out the incoming stocks of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both smartphones feature impressive specs and next-level technologies. This comparison highlights apparent differences and advantages for each device.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specs vs. Samsung S21 Ultra: Specs and Other Differences

Full details on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are taken from GSMArena. The website also posted fan opinions and comments for both devices.

Body

The S21 Ultra has a smaller body size (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm) compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max (160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm). While many fans prefer a bigger screen, it is worth emphasizing that iPhone 13's 240g outweighs Samsung's 169g build. Fans should carefully reconsider if iPhone is worth the extra weight.

Also note that Samsung uses a plastic back aluminum frame, which theoretically has better break resistance than Apple's glass back design. Both have IP68 water dust resistance.

Display

The displays comparably have similar aspect ratio, with 6.7 inches for iPhone 13 and 6.2 inches for the Samsung S21 Ultra. Both have 120 HZ refresh rates and HDR10 display. S21 Ultra gets an edge of 1300 nits brightness over iPhone's 1200. But the iPhone 13 Pro Max renders better resolution at 1284 x 2778 pixels than S21 Ultra's 1080 x 2400.

Platform

The S21 Ultra runs with Android 11, One UI 3.1, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max uses iOS 15. CPU size vary, with S21 Ultra boasting the x and iPhone 13 Pro Max having a hexa-core A15 Bionic chip processor.

Because of their different chipsets, smartphone performance speeds are debatable. However, previous reports mentioned that Apple improved its battery performance with its new chipset, whereas Samsung concentrated on sustained performance.

Memory

Both smartphones have 128 GB base internal storage. Notably, iPhone has a unique 1TB storage option. However, S21 Ultra regained its advantage through its 8GB RAM size, compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max's 6GB RAM.

Camera

Both smartphones have camera modules 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide). iPhone 13 Pro Max has better zoom with its 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), but S21 Ultra has a clearer selfie camera 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24".

S21 Ultra boasts 8k at 24fps video capabilities. However, iPhone 13 Pro Max includes unique features like ProRes, Cinematic mode, and stereo sound recording.

Connectivity

Both smartphones have connectivity features like Wi-Fi, 5G, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO. However, S21 Ultra has Type-C 3.2 and USB On-The-Go compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max USB 2.0 Lightning.

Final Thoughts: Is iPhone 13 Pro Max Better Than Samsung S21 Ultra?

Comparing the specs, Samsung S21 Ultra has more advantages than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Notably, though, the S21 Ultra is slightly pricier at $1199 than iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1099.

However, iPhone 13 Pro Max still has features that need to be tested. Specs on its battery life, CPU and GPU performance remain vague. Depending on its results, iPhone 13 Pro Max might still dominate on specs. Full details should be available upon its distribution.



