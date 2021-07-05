Is Your Lost iPhone Turned Off? iOS 15 Feature Will Let You Locate It, Lock it From Thieves!

The incoming iOS 15 brings many exciting improvements, including a new "Find My" feature that locates iPhones even when they're stolen or turned off. The feature needs to be manually activated, though.

If you joined the Apple WWDC21 (Worldwide Developer Conference) last June 7, you'd know that the incoming iOS 15 has a lot of new features. Since the pandemic forced most of us to go digital, Apple got inspired with the different functionality features from Zoom, Instant-Messengers and other popular apps used online.

One of the biggest improvements brought by the iOS 15 can be found in the Find My network system.

iOS 15 Feature Will Let You Locate Lost iPhone Even if it's Turned Off!

Apple is starting to get serious with its iPhone and user safety. Improvements on the Find My network feature will now let you find your iPhone even if it's turned off.

Previously, if thieves manage to steal your iPhone, they immediately turn it off or activate a factory reset. Both options automatically disable the Find My network and clear up your personal data on the iPhone. Thieves will then resell your iPhone by components or as a second-hand device.

9to5mac reported that for the first time, Apple uses Find My features to fight against theft actively.

The iOS 15 has a new system that lets it stay on a low-power state like the AirTag. Your iPhone would continuously send Bluetooth signals that help it remain traceable in the Find My network. Even if your iPhone runs out of battery, the Find My feature remains active for a few more hours.

This new feature also stays active even after an iPhone enters factory reset with Activation Lock enabled. According to ZD Net, Apple explained that users can use these new features "to help ensure that nobody is tricked into purchasing your device, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still yours,"

To activate this new feature, you need to follow these steps:

Register your iPhone in the "Find My" network

Open Settings

Enable the low-power Find My mode.

You should be given a notification image. Click "OK" to complete the process.

Other iOS 15 Features for iPhone

Aside from iPhones, Apple is adding separation alerts for AirTags or other similar products left behind. Your iPhone should automatically notify you of the lost device location and distance. You can use this feature to search for AirPods Pro and AirPods max. You could also command your device to play a sound to make the search easier.

Apple iOS 15 features are subject to change according to the developer's plans. You should take these updates and features with a grain of salt or some level of suspicion. The full details for these new features will be released when Apple makes it official on the iOS 15 launch date, expected to happen sometime in September 2021.



